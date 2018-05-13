Freetown Water Quay prepares for the challenges of global trade

Ismail S. Bangura: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 May 2018:

Bollore Transport and Logistics Transportation are upgrading the Freetown Water Quay to global standards, with the procurement of two ultra-modern cranes, as part of the ongoing modernisation of the Freetown sea port.

The massive giant size cranes safely arrived on board a ship from China, in the early hours of last Wednesday and are now berthed at the new terminal in Cline Town, Freetown..

The arrival of the cranes marks the progress that has been achieved so far by Bollore, in extending the country’s sea port, which is expected to be completed in September 2018.

The French Company took over the operations of the container section of the Freetown Terminal in 2011, with the aim of transforming the sea port to an ultra-modern quay, whose services will match the best in the world.

Former President Koroma formally launched the Freetown Port extension project in a well-attended ceremony in November last year. The $120 million project started in April 2018.

The Country Manager of Bollore in Sierra Leone – Capt. Fabjanko Kokan told this medium in an interview, that his company is determined to complete and change the narrative of the Queen Elizabeth II Quay.

Speaking to newsmen at the Quay on Friday 11th May, 2018, Captain Fabjanko Kokan said the $30 million cranes are a significant part of the Freetown port modernisation project.

He said that on completion of the project, Sierra Leone will have a new quay with new storage area; 2 ship-to-shore cranes; and 4 RTGs. He said the new quay will start operations on September 1st, 2018 with 3780 TEUS of extra capacity; 166 reefer plugs; and a power plant providing 6 MW of electricity, designed to meet 100% of its needs.

