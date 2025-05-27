A plea to Dr. Samura Kamara: For Sierra Leone’s sake…Let’s face the future…Not the past – Op ed

Gunther A.B. Daramy: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 May 2025:

Today, as I mark another year of life, I reflect not just on personal milestones, but on the fate of our beloved Sierra Leone. From Kamalo to Kailahun, the air is thick with desperation, and our people are gasping for relief. Yet, in the heart of this despair lies a crucial truth: there will be no national political transition until the multi-tier elections of 2028. This is not just constitutional reality, it is the only viable path forward.

To Dr. Samura Kamara, a man whose contributions to Sierra Leonean politics are carved into our recent history, I write this not as a foe, but as a patriot. I do not write to diminish your struggle, nor the pain you’ve endured; many sympathize.

But the notion of electoral justice under the current regime is a facade, a mirage used to keep good men locked in battles that lead nowhere. Nothing tangible will be born out of it. Let us not deceive ourselves any longer.

Political power will not be handed to you; not now, not by this regime. That door is shut, bolted, and booby-trapped. To keep knocking is to waste time our people can no longer afford to lose.

So, what now?

We must pivot. We must think beyond personal redemption and toward national salvation. The All People’s Congress (APC) must not implode in courtroom dramas or backroom squabbles. Instead, it needs unity, clarity, and selflessness; qualities you, Dr. Kamara, are uniquely positioned to embody and inspire.

The path to 2028 begins today. It’s time to rally behind the next democratically elected APC candidate, to fortify our party from within and prepare it to win, not for ourselves, but for every Sierra Leonean child born into hunger, every market woman who can’t afford rice, every farmer abandoned by policy and power.

Infighting will not fix this country. It will only make the people more frail, more fatigued, and more forgotten.

If we truly love Sierra Leone, we must erase the tyranny of this regime not by clamoring for delayed justice, but by crafting a future so compelling that no force can deny it. The only weapon we need is unity, and the only deadline that matters is 2028.

To all hands and hearts willing, come on deck. The ship is battered, but it can sail again. Let this birthday be a turning point, not just for me, but for all of us who still believe this nation can be restored.

Let’s move on, not backward. Let’s build, not litigate. And let’s win, not for power, but for the people.