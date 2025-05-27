Julius Maada Bio is My President, but Na TIFF Man! – Op ed

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 May 2025:

Let’s stop pretending. Julius Maada Bio is not a leader. He is a legalized thief hiding behind the presidential title. Yes, he is my President but make no mistake. The man is the chief looter of Sierra Leone’s resources. He has turned the presidency into a criminal enterprise.

He came not to serve the people, but to empty the country’s already broken treasury and fatten his family’s pockets. This is not political banter. This is the unfiltered truth.

Sierra Leone is a nation drowning in poverty, hardship, and hopelessness, yet the man elected to lead us out of the storm is dancing on our graves. Look around. The economy is collapsing. Teachers are begging for salaries. Hospitals are graveyards. Electricity is a luxury. Bread is a dream.

And what does our President do? He jets off with his wife to Europe, attends useless summits, and returns with new suits and zero solutions. Meanwhile, his family builds an empire out of the people’s pain.

President Bio came into power waving the flag of change. He promised to fight corruption. He said he would bring discipline. He said he would put the country first. But today, Sierra Leone is worse off than it was when he took over. Not because of external forces, not because of global inflation, not because of war. But because of one man and his greedy circle.

The First Lady, Fatima Jabbie Bio, has become the unelected President. She is not just a First Lady. She is the engine of this corruption machinery. She does not just attend functions and smile. She commands. She decides. She controls ministries, projects, appointments, and contracts.

Who gave her this power? Who voted for her? Nobody. But in today’s Sierra Leone, power is not earned. It is grabbed. And Fatima Bio has grabbed it all. Her office is swimming in billions with zero accountability. No audits. No checks. No transparency. It is a money pit. And no one is allowed to ask questions.

This woman, who came to Sierra Leone with little, is now one of the richest women in West Africa. In The Gambia, she is said to own multiple luxury mansions in Kololi. Not one, but several properties allegedly purchased with funds stolen from the suffering people of Sierra Leone.

These are not rumours. These are documented reports by whistleblowers, real estate insiders, and investigative journalists. What has the government done about these allegations? Nothing. Not a word. Not an investigation. Because the thief is protected.

And then there’s her son. A young man with no career, no business, no job, yet he parades the internet like a superstar. He flaunts Lamborghinis, rented yachts, and designer fashion on social media while children in Sierra Leone study under trees.

While mothers bury their babies due to lack of medicine, this boy is in Europe partying. Who pays for his lifestyle? Where is the money coming from? Who is funding the champagne and gold chains? Let’s not be fooled. It’s us. It’s the suffering taxpayer. It’s the stolen future of our children.

The President’s relatives, cousins, nephews, nieces, and in-laws have all become government beneficiaries. They are in embassies, civil service, procurement departments, and diplomatic missions. Competence no longer matters. Loyalty to the Bio bloodline is now the currency of power.

We are governed by a family – not a government. This is not public service. It’s public theft. And they are not even ashamed. They move around in tinted convoys and speak down to the people. They insult our intelligence with their arrogance and display of stolen wealth.

This government is allergic to accountability

The Anti-Corruption Commission, once a promising institution, has become a joke. It only chases opposition members and poor civil servants. It jails the powerless and protects the powerful.

When the President or his wife is mentioned, the ACC suddenly goes blind. It becomes deaf. It forgets its mandate. Where is the investigation into the First Lady’s foreign properties? Where is the audit of her office’s billions? Where is the probe into her son’s unexplained wealth? Nowhere. Because this Commission has become a shield for thieves. It has been reduced to a tool of political intimidation and selective justice.

President Bio is not a victim of circumstance. He is the architect of this decay. He has empowered his wife to run roughshod over our institutions. He has placed his family above the law. He has used the presidency to reward loyalty over merit. He has robbed the people and destroyed every ounce of public trust. His legacy is not development. It is betrayal. He is not a reformer. He is a ruler drunk with power and surrounded by sycophants who cheer as the nation sinks.

What is more painful is the silence of those who should speak. The religious leaders. The traditional chiefs. The elders. The media. Many have been bought off or cowed into submission. They see the rot. They smell the stink. But they say nothing. They prefer handshakes with power over honesty with the people. They allow themselves to be used as shields for those who plunder. And that makes them complicit. History will not forget their cowardice.

To the people of Sierra Leone, I say this. Wake up. Stop clapping for criminals. Stop hailing thieves. Stop defending failure. Tribalism will not save you. Party loyalty will not protect your children from poverty.

Bio is not SLPP. He is not the south. He is not the east. He is a man who came to steal, and he is doing it efficiently while we argue among ourselves.

We must demand answers. We must hold him accountable. We must demand audits, prosecutions, and full exposure of every family member benefiting from this national robbery. We cannot be silent while our country is being robbed in broad daylight. We cannot smile while our dignity is being sold.

Julius Maada Bio is not fit to lead. He has failed. He has looted. He has disgraced the office he holds. And if we remain quiet, then we are no better. We become enablers of our own oppression.

He is my President. Yes. But na TIFF man. And I will say it until the last breath. Until the last coin is stolen. Until the last child cries of hunger. Until justice returns. Until the people rise. Because this country does not belong to Bio or his wife or his children or his tribe. It belongs to the people. And the people must take it back.