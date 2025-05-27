The Davina & Sabrina show returns – bigger, bolder, and back in the spotlight!

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 May 2025:

After a two-year hiatus, award-winning actresses Davina Cole and Sabrina Chiemeka are back and they’re bringing the heat!

It was during the lockdown in 2020 that they were inspired to start their own talk show and get audiences thinking about what is happening around the world, as well as learn about different topics from people who they want to interview.

The Davina & Sabrina Show – the night-time talk show that blends current events, bold conversations, and real-life fun, returns to screens with a brand-new studio, fresh perspective and even bigger ambitions.

With over a decade in the film and television industry, Davina and Sabrina are no strangers to the spotlight. But this time, they’re taking control of the narrative.

On the season premiere, airing Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the dynamic duo gets candid about their time away — a deeply personal journey of healing, love, family, and redefining success.

Expect unfiltered discussions, fierce debates, and the unmistakable charm that made them household names. The Davina & Sabrina Show is not just entertainment — it’s a movement.

Davina and Sabrina are back and they’re giving their fans, affectionately known as the “Diamonds,” nothing less than 100%. Dont miss it!

Airing every Wednesday across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Davina Cole (Photo – left; and Sabrina Chiemeka – on the right) are two accomplished actresses of African heritage who have been recognized for their contributions to the arts.

Davina Cole, of Sierra Leonean descent, is a TV, film, and theatre performer. She began acting at a young age and pursued formal training at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London, where she earned an MA in Acting. In 2019, she was honoured with the African Excellence Award in the Arts at the SALPACT Leeds Awards, recognizing her achievements and contributions to the arts community.

Sabrina Chiemeka, of Nigerian and French heritage, is an actress who has been acknowledged for her performances in film and television. She received the Screen Nation Best Actress Award, an accolade that celebrates excellence among Black British and international film and television talent of African heritage.

Both actresses exemplify the rich cultural diversity and talent present in the arts, and their accolades highlight their significant contributions to the industry.

