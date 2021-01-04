ACC acts on 2019 auditor general report and covid-19 audit report

ACC Public Relations Office: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 04 January 2021:

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) hereby informs the general public that it has recovered the sum of Five Million, Two Hundred and Sixteen Thousand, Four Hundred Leones (Just over Four Hundred Pounds Sterling), which, according to the COVID-19 Audit Report 2020, was funds allocated to the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, but which some officials of the Ministry used to buy personal high-end gadgets without following proper processes and procedures as per the Public Finance Management Regulations.

According to the COVID-19 Audit Report 2020 by the Audit Service Sierra Leone, the said personal high end gadgets were delivered to one Sahr Steve Yambasu of the Ministry.

The items were said to have been authorised and bought by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Abdul Rahman Musa Fofanah, for the use of the Minister of Health, to facilitate Zoom and other online meetings by the Minister, in response to the need for more reliance on virtual meetings where such gadgets would be necessary.

However, the officials did not follow proper procurement and documentary processes to ensure the purchase was in accordance with public finance management directives of the state.

As a result, the said Permanent Secretary, Mr. Abdul Rahman Musa Fofanah, was given 24 hours to produce the full refund to the State or face the full force of the law; which he has done by making a full immediate payment to the ACC for onward payment into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The ACC will continue to examine both the Auditor-General’s Report 2019 and the COVID-19 Audit Report with a view to ascertaining violations of the Anti-Corruption Act 2008 as Amended in 2019, or needs for intervention by the ACC; and/or identify system weaknesses within the audited institutions for appropriate prevention efforts to address them.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MORIS IBRAHIM KANTEH, Assistant Public Relations Officer on +232-78-832131 or via email info@anticorruption.gov.sl.

