Sierra Leone High Commission in Kenya mourns the death of high commissioner Francis

Sierra Leone High Commission in Kenya: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 January 2021:

The staff of the Sierra Leone High Commission in Kenya and the Sierra Leonean Community in Kenya mourns the death of Mr. Peter Joseph Francis, the Sierra Leone High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya, who passed away on Monday, the 28th December 2020 in his hometown, Kenema, Eastern Sierra Leone while on vacation.

The High Commission is saddened by this tragic and sudden death and considers it as an irreparable and great loss. It will forever mourn and always remember him for his unwavering commitment, patriotism and diligence to national service.

The High Commission also expresses its heartfelt condolences to the wife and the entire bereaved family.

High Commissioner Mr. Peter Joseph Francis was also Sierra Leone’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON),United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and United Nations Human Settlements Programme, UN— Habitat.

Rest In Peace Mr. Peter Joseph Francis, till we meet again.

