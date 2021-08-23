ACC boss Kaifala’s pursuit of the Mayor of Freetown is purely political

Alan Luke: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23rd August 2021:
Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commissioner has lost any shred of credibility left. All pretence of independence and adhering to the rule of law has been put aside. These days, Ben Kaifala is not usually seen with his bounty hunters, the so called ‘Scorpion Unit.’ His sights are now firmly on the Freetown Municipality, which is crucial to the SLPP’s efforts towards a second term in office.
President Bio’s ineptitude and abuse of office are evident to all Sierra Leoneans, even to those who were willing to given him a chance, believing that he had experienced a Damascus Road conversion at some point in his twenty-two years in the political wilderness and unemployment.
His government’s decision through the Bank of Sierra Leone to redenominate the Leone, is yet another farcical attempt to hoodwink voters that under his leadership, hyperinflation will be brought under control. This is simply another evidence of his ineptitude on economic issues.
President Bio’s incompetence puts undue pressure on those running MDAs like the Governor of the Bank of Sierra Leone and the Anti-Corruption Commissioner, to direct all state resources towards securing election success. Thus, Mayor Aki-Sawyer has become the primary focus of Ben Kaifala’s attention.
Instead of investigating allegations by Chernor Bah of the Africanist Press, about hundreds of millions of Leones, allegedly withdrawn from the Bank of Sierra Leone by the Office of the First Lady, Ben Kaifala’s priority has been on payments of Le200 million made in relation to costs of official travel of the Mayor’s Delivery Unit Team Lead, and highlighted in the 2019 Audit Report.
The Audit Report noted on Page 91 that – ‘During 2019, the Council made total payments of Le200,942,333 for air tickets and per diems to individuals that are not staff of the Council. Additionally, back to office reports and evidence of the transfer of knowledge to Council staff regarding the travels undertaken were not submitted for audit inspection.
Mayor Aki-Sawyer was summoned to answer questions by the ACC on 15th July 2021, a day before she left Freetown for the UK. The timing of the ACC summons appears to have given the impression that the mayor had done a runner and will not be returning to her job.
Unfortunately, Ben Kaifala’s efforts was futile, as Mayor Aki-Sawyer has continued to do her job, by highlighting the impact of heavy rains which damaged property on Owen Street, tree planting measures and street cleaning campaigns in Freetown, as well as commemorating the fourth anniversary of the Regent mudslide, which the government did not acknowledge.
Mayor Aki-Sawyer also met with the London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, which shows that despite Ben Kaifala’s muck raking, her reputation for integrity and good governance remains undiminished.
Sierra Leoneans will want to understand why Ben Kaifala continues to waste public resources by pursuing Mayor Aki-Sawyer, when she has already clarified that the Consultant who heads the Mayor’s Delivery Unit is funded by Irish Aid and is tasked with the responsibility of mobilising donor funds for FCC.
In that capacity, the consultant is entitled to have her travel costs funded by the FCC, as was one Mr Paul Massaquoi, who worked in the Office of the First Lady as highlighted in the 2019 Audit Report.
The Auditor General noted in page 434, that a Daily Subsistence Allowance (i.e., per diem) of US$2,160 was paid to a Mr Paul Massaquoi as part of the delegation of the Office of the First Lady during a visit to Niamey, Niger to attend the 23rd Oaflad Ordinary General Assembly.
The Secretary to the President’s response to the Auditor General’s query on this matter was that, Mr Massaquoi was offering technical advice to the Office of the First Lady. He was not on the regular payroll; and that it was deemed appropriate to give him financial support.
It therefore begs the question, if Mr Massaquoi’s travel at the public’s expense for zero tangible benefit to the lives of ordinary Sierra Leonean is justified, why is the ACC hell bent on pursuing the payment and per diem to the Mayor’s Delivery Unit’s Team Lead, who is working her socks off, to help transform Freetown?
Ben Kaifala needs to explain what he is doing to pursue the Le177 billion in Cash Losses reported in the 2019 Audit Report, as well as funds managed by NaCOVERC, which the Auditor-General’s Report for March to June 2020, highlighted the following anomalies:
- Procurement of 30 Motorbikes for the ONS, for Le651 Million
- Misuse of Public Funds by the Ministry of Health and Sanitation of Le5,216,400
- Procurement of 100 Bikes and 30 Vehicles by the MTA of Le20 billion
- Procurement of 60 Motorbikes for RSLAF costing Le1.3 billion
- Procurement of Goods and Services by the Finance Team of IHPAU of Le143,950,000
- Procurement of 40 Motorbikes for the SLP worth Le868 million
- Payments without Adequate Supporting Documents of Le3.1 billion
- Suppliers Payment of Le124.7 million made through a Staff Member,
- NaCOVERC paid Le6.2 billion as allowances without even a Basic Human Resource system in place.
Ben Kaifala should understand that the Mayor of Freetown is not like the schoolteachers who he paraded in handcuffs carrying placards, admitting their guilt, without any due process. So much for his credentials as a human rights lawyer.
Freetonians elected the mayor resoundingly in 2021 and they applaud her efforts and her unflinching commitment to accountability and transparency. Freetonians are conscious of the fact that the municipality is the second largest electoral constituency, after the Presidency, and they will not allow the ACC to orchestrate a campaign to malign the mayor for political gain. Paopa get ihn limit.
Please someone tell this government to leave our hard-working sister to do her job for the people of Sierra Leone;Where are the Patriotic men and women on this platform? Brother Stargazer where are you?We need your courageous voice.
Peter Dauda, forgive me sir but i am kindly asking for an elucidation on your assertion that ‘the mayor must find ways to work with the central government for the benefits of all citizens’. Is there something 99% of Sierra Leoneans are not aware of that you happen to know by echoing such a nonsensical sentiment? Upon all the harassment, name callings, invectives, and all sorts of political victimization that your PAOPA regime have inflicted on this outstanding female politician in our nation’s history, please provide any substantial evidence that depicts the mayor’s refusal or disregard to collaborate with the central government since taking over office. They saying talking is cheap, however, in this platform, we demand that individuals substantiate their utterance. Thank you.
Thanks Mr Young4na, for demanding Mr Peter Douda come back on this platform, and explain his casuistical statement he made regarding the relationship between the elected Mayor of Freetown,Akin Sawyer, and the vindictive Bio government, that have gone out his way to undermine her authority. His statement about the Mayor not being able to work with the Bio government, because she has clenched her fist instead, of extending a hand of friendship to Bio, as president Obama once put it to countries that were sworn enemies of America, this nit-picking statement from Mr Douda is not only an insult to the Mayor and residents of Freetown, but a perplexing way of misrepresenting the truth.
It was Bio that appointed a minister to oversee the work of Freetown city council. It was Bio’s people in the city council that sought to undermine the good work of the Mayor . So who is undermining who? Coming up with such disingenuous statements with out the evidence to back it up, we owe a depth of gratitude to the editor of the Sierra Leone Telegraph,Mr Abdul Rashid Thomas, for giving us the opportunity to express ourselves, and knowing there are still fellow citizens in Sierra leone that still hold on to the faint hope that Bio will deliver his promises he made. All Mr Peter Douda have to ask himself, since Bio’s elections, has he see any changes in the way our country is governed, and has the economic conditions and living standards of people improve? If the answer is yes. Then we can all sing hallelujah, thank God Bio is the president.
If you ask majority of people of our country, if their standards of living have improved, and our country is heading in the right direction? I can guarantee the answer is a big fat no. This misrepresentation of the truth is the very reason we have to continue pressing for the truth and transparency the way our country is governed. When we say fighting corruption, it’s starts from this forum. Regarding this incompetent Bio government no one can corrupt our opinion of this government. We won’t stand for it.
Freetown is not a City state. The Mayor must find a suitable way of working with the government of the day that benefits all the citizenry of Freetown.
Every so often Ben Kalifah the ACC commissioner, rear his head, to create waves, and attention grabbing head lines to keep the Bio circus on the road . His actions, prettiness his royalty to the Bio road show, and his continued display of ignorance to where the real corruption is taking place, despite the overwhelming evidence in front him, published by the Africanist press,or some times made by concerned Sierra Leoneans, and the deception and lies about his real work has enable him to divert the public attention of the Sierra Leonean public about how we response to this damming allegations that goes to the very heart of the Bio government. In an interview before he invited former president Bia Koroma to answer allegations of corruption, he was quoted of saying, no one is above the law. Well lets see that in practice. He kept reminding us he is just following the evidence. But clearly there is some evidence that he rather not pursue.
So far what we’ve been treated to is his unashamedly double standard of applying the anti corruption laws to do the bidding of the Bio government . Ben Kalifah have stop pretending he is independent minded. He is not even trying. Attacking the Mayor of Freetown, for political brinkmanship, there by putting the city Council’s work in jeopardy for Bio’s politcal expediency, is not only criminal, but is an assault on the rights of the residents of Freetown that overwhelmingly voted for Mayor Akin Sawyer to represent their interests, not Bio’s narcissism and transgression personality disorder he suffers from in trying to undermine her authority.The public can can smell a whiff of hypocrisy in Ben Kalifah’s, thats why no one take his pronouncements on this corruption cases serious. He have undermine his own authority by acting like Bio’s little lap dog. When Boi say jump, he asks, how high. That is the crux of the argument.
The people of Freetown are not as stupid as they look. They might ignore whats happening around them, but they knows who is looking after their interest. The real lethal threat to their welfare and improvements to their living standards is Bio and his government. Right now Bio is acting like the elected Mayor of Freetown. Maybe someone needs to remind him he is the elected president of Sierra Leone, not the Crown Prince of the principality of the Freetown. Using the ACC as his attack dog against this great institution is not only an attack on our democracy, but an assault on the rights of the residents of Freetown to choose their own leaders. Why can’t the ACC investigate the allegations made in the Africanist press?