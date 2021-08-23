President Bio returns to Sierra Leone amid claims of spending millions of dollars in Turkish military hardware

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 August 2021:
Sierra Leone’s president Bio yesterday arrived in Freetown, after his controversial two weeks holiday in Turkey where he had private meetings with the president of Turkey – Erdogan and his wife.
According to State House report, president Bio was in Turkey on a private visit aimed at wooing investors for Sierra Leone’s key industry sectors, such as farming and mining.
But few days ago, photos were released showing president Bio inspecting an array of lethal military weapons and armoury in Turkey. These military hardware do not come cheap.
Sources say that president Bio has agreed a concessionary loan, amounting to millions of dollars with the Turkish government to build the fighting capability of Sierra Leone’s armed and police forces, who have been criticised for turning their weapons on civilians across the country, killings dozens – including unarmed prisoners in Freetown and protesting youths in Makeni.
Sierra Leone’s economy is on life support – thanks to international donor support which makes up over 60% of the government’s budget, as well as loans and grants from the IMF and the World Bank.
Over 80% of Sierra Leoneans are at serious risk of malnutrition as costs of basic foods accelerate. Food inflation is now almost 20%, with unemployment rising faster than in the last previous three years.
Although the IMF has warned the government to curtail unnecessary spending and external loans, due to declining taxation receipts and export revenue, however president Bio appears to be showing very little concern for the poor state of the country’s finances as poverty grows.
Spending millions of dollars on new military hardware and weapons for the police force ahead of the 2023 general and presidential elections, may boost the confidence of ruling party supporters but raises questions about president Bio’s intentions, and his commitment to holding free and fair elections in 2023.
Welcome back home, Mr President and your family. Nice to see you and your family arrive safe and sound. According to the article, you inspected a military hardware showroom. Although I believe strongly that the Turks are positioning themselves geostrategically in Africa to access their natural resources, they are also aware of what might happen if they make deals with leaders who will turn their weapons or hardware on their citizens.
Many countries have acquired military hardware from Turkey, and there have been no reports of violence or human rights abuse in those countries with their weapons. Kenya received over 118 armoured vehicles a few months ago. Click on this link – https://www.dailysabah.com/business/defense/turkey-lands-new-deal-to-provide-118-armored-combat-vehicles-to-kenya.
The Kenyans always receive the lions share on everything. What are their President and government doing that ours can’t do? Disappointing stuff. Negotiations between the Kenyans and the Turks took a very long time. The Turks wanted assurances from the Kenyans that they won’t use the weapons to crack down on their citizens and the opposition. On the whole, under President Uhuru Kenyata, the Kenyan government is doing well regarding respecting human rights, in my view. I don’t believe the Turks will provide President Bio with any meaningful military hardware before the 2023 general elections because of the present political situation in the country. Anyway, let’s wait and see. Finally, was President Bio in Turkey only negotiating for Sierra Leone’s weapons to be delivered after 2023? God bless President Bio and his family.