ACC indicts former deputy minister of works for corruption offences

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 December 2018:

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday, 3rd December 2018, indicted Mr. Abdulai Barrie, a former Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Works, Housing and Infrastructure in the Koroma led APC government for various corruption offences.

Mr. Abdulai Barrie was indicted on five counts of Using Office to Improperly Confer an Advantage, contrary to Section 42(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2008; one count of Knowingly Abusing Position in Performing a Duty, contrary to Section 43 of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2008; one count of Failure to Disclose Interest to a Public Body, contrary to Section 45(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2008; and one count of Knowingly Misleading the Anti-Corruption Commission, contrary to Section 127 of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2008.

According to the particulars of offence, Mr. Abdulai Barrie, on or about the 23rd June 2015, used his office to improperly award contracts for the refurbishment of various government properties to Ribar Enterprise, a business he jointly owns with his wife, amounting to One Billion, Eight Hundred and Eleven Million, One Hundred and Seventy Six Thousand, Nine Hundred Leones (Le 1,811,176,900), and was principal signatory to Accounts into which payments were made.

The ACC is reassuring the public of its commitment to controlling corruption at all times.

