ACC indicts senior officials of the Sierra Leone civil aviation authority for corruption

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 February 2021:

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) last Tuesday, filed an indictment against Julian Clarke, Human Resource Manager at the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA), along with Sallieu Kargbo, Senior Finance Officer at SLCAA – both resident of Freetown, on a total of nine counts of corruption offences ranging from Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 42 (1), Deceiving a Principal, contrary to Section 40 (1), and Conspiracy to Commit a Corruption Offence, contrary to Section 128 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 12 of 2008 (as Amended by the Anti-Corruption Act No. 9 of 2019).

Julian Clarke is indicted on seven counts of Abuse of Office, while Sallieu Kargbo and Julian Clarke are jointly charged on one count of Deceiving a Principal and one count of Conspiracy to Commit a Corruption Offence.

According to the particulars of offence published by the ACC, between 1st January and 30th December, 2020, both accused are alleged to have conspired and deceived the Government of Sierra Leone by authoring and signing documents containing false information which were forwarded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Turkish Embassy for the purposes of facilitating the granting of Turkish Visas to certain individuals who were purported to be staff of the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority, knowing very well they were not.

They are both expected to make their first appearance in the High Court of Sierra Leone in Freetown on 16th February, 2021.

