ACC steps up fight against exams fraud as five arrested

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 September 2019:
Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission’s Scorpion Squad, simultaneously struck two houses in Freetown today, where students who should have been in an official exams centre for their WASSCE exams, were surreptitiously taken by their teachers and supervisors to take the university entry exam.
Acting on intelligence that this week’s Cotton Tree display of suspects has resulted in teachers and cheating students changing their criminal tactics – from using Special Rooms at Centres to Special Houses in communities, the alleged cheats were today caught red handed with materials and pre-prepared answers given to students by the teachers and supervisors in well-coordinated hideouts, the ACC said. The owner who works for a construction company was away.
The house raided is said to belong to a Mr Mohamed Kamara – a mechanic of 43A White Stone, Deep Eye Water in Freetown. Five persons were arrested – three males and two females.
The ACC Commissioner is said to have instructed “the fierce and very efficient” Scorpion Squad to insulate themselves from this week’s fallout from the parading of suspects, and get on with the task of catching criminals.
The ACC said it will deal seriously with all corrupt persons, irrespective of whether they are teachers or not; and that all those caught in these raids red-handed, will be treated as common criminals.
The ACC also says that it remain committed to do all that is necessary and expedient to prevent, suppress and eradicate corruption in Sierra Leone.
A hopeless enterprise is what the ACC is involved in. They are a delusional government entity,totally absurd,and incompetent to their innermost core. Opportunists,no doubt,who are hell-bent in wasting meagre resources on wild goose chases,in pursuit of that which is insensible, and unattainable. 5 people arrested among countless hundreds,or even thousands,that are out there still involved in corrupt practices. What a scanty,paltry catch! (lol). Even the worst,and most defeated fishermen,with tattered and torn nets full of holes can do better than that!
The inadequacy of this SLPP government in power can never be properly expressed – neither with a multitude of words,or in overwhelming feelings,and emotions of disgust. They resemble bad,unprofessional doctors,guilty of malpractices – instead of first diagnosing the patients condition,they erroneously begin by treating the disease,administering medications,and performing needless,substandard surgery.(lmao)
How many more raids is their hopping ‘Grasshopper Squad’ going to have to conduct,in order to show us convincing evidence,and proof that they have succeeded in sanitizing our education institutions,and system completely?How many? Seriously guys,time is not on your side – you need to learn quickly, get things right,and put them to practice. Firstly,organise a friendly nationwide meeting with teachers,educators,and senior students, to listen to the concerns,and challenges they are dealing with on a daily basis – listen without saying a word – no threats,no intimidations,and no bullying.
If you can do that,respectfully and constructively,all the answers you need to clean up our Education institutions will come from there – handed to you,on a silver platter. Again,a keen sense of understanding,everyday realities must guide your perceptions,and judgement – most teachers,and educators are struggling to make ends,some are engulfed in debts – others have become beggars to parents because they are underpaid,and their salaries cannot measure up to the high cost of living in our Sierra Leone. First things first – pay all our Teachers handsomely in salaries,and with incentives and bonuses for hard work.
Next, organise another nationwide meeting with Parents,and their children. Say nothing at first – welcome them with laughter,and refreshments,and then listen carefully to what they have so say.Tell them their opinions matter greatly,to your government,and then inform them about the downsides,and consequences of engaging in corrupt practices on behalf of their children – again,no threats,no abuses,and no intimidations – just a friendly,lively chat among friends.Yep,its as easy as that – create an atmosphere of trust,and many will embrace it – walk in the paths of friendliness,and not condemnation,and millions will follow in your footsteps…. Rising Sun Will Rise Again.
Thank you very much ACC for your relentless effort in fighting this ugly menace in our society. These people are bent on destroying the very fabric of our nation. You should leave no stone unturned to nab anyone caught in exams malpractices. Don’t be deterred by those hypocrites crying down the shaming of the criminals paraded at the cotton tree. What is more important, condemning the shaming of these criminals or condemning the acts of exam malpractice that could destroy this country?
Some of us don’t subscribe to that hypocrisy. Let the ACC deal with any culprit firmly and swiftly. This nonsense must stop or we risk leaving the future of this country in the hands of half-baked individuals who could be just as dangerous as armed-robbers.
A WOUNDED LEOPARD (LEHPET in KRIO) can do anything to save it’s SPOTTED SKIN.