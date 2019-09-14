ACC steps up fight against exams fraud as five arrested

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 September 2019:

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission’s Scorpion Squad, simultaneously struck two houses in Freetown today, where students who should have been in an official exams centre for their WASSCE exams, were surreptitiously taken by their teachers and supervisors to take the university entry exam.

Acting on intelligence that this week’s Cotton Tree display of suspects has resulted in teachers and cheating students changing their criminal tactics – from using Special Rooms at Centres to Special Houses in communities, the alleged cheats were today caught red handed with materials and pre-prepared answers given to students by the teachers and supervisors in well-coordinated hideouts, the ACC said. The owner who works for a construction company was away.

The house raided is said to belong to a Mr Mohamed Kamara – a mechanic of 43A White Stone, Deep Eye Water in Freetown. Five persons were arrested – three males and two females.

The ACC Commissioner is said to have instructed “the fierce and very efficient” Scorpion Squad to insulate themselves from this week’s fallout from the parading of suspects, and get on with the task of catching criminals.

The ACC said it will deal seriously with all corrupt persons, irrespective of whether they are teachers or not; and that all those caught in these raids red-handed, will be treated as common criminals.

The ACC also says that it remain committed to do all that is necessary and expedient to prevent, suppress and eradicate corruption in Sierra Leone.

