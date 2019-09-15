President Bio supports Sidi Tunis MP for speaker of ECOWAS parliament

Abdul Malik Bangura: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 September 2019:

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has in a televised video message to Members of Parliament of the Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS), aired at the Extra Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament currently ongoing in Monrovia, Liberia, endorsing his absolute support for the Leader of Government Business in Sierra Leone’s Parliament – Sidi Tunis MP, to serve as Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

Sidi Mohamed Tunis is a native of Pujehun District. He is the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party’s (SLPP) Member of Parliament for Constituency 101 in the Southern Provincial District of Pujehun.

Whilst endorsing Honourable Sidi Mohamed Tunis, President Bio said “I have known him for several years and he served in several leadership positions in this country,” adding that “I know his wealth of knowledge he will bring to the table to make ECOWAS Parliament a better institution than it is currently.”

President Bio further added that “I endorse him as my candidate and I am appealing to all of us to support him and you will not regret it.” (Photo: Sidi Tunis MP).

Meanwhile, in a similar development, the candidature of Honourable Sidi Mohamed Tunis as Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament has so far received very strong approval from all political parties in the current dispensation of the Sierra Leone Parliament.

This writer can confirm that a fourteen man delegation from the country’s parliament has left for neighbouring Liberia to gather support from other Mano River Union countries.

The delegation comprises Members of Parliament from the ruling SLPP, main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC), the National Grand Coalition (NGC), the Coalition for Change (C4C) and representatives of Independent MPs.

Among them is the Speaker of Sierra Leone Parliament – Hon. Abass Chernor Bundu; Leader of the opposition in the House of Parliament Honourable Chernor Ramadan Maju Bah; the Majority Chief Whip – Honourable Dixon Rogers; Opposition Chief Whip Honourable Hassan Sesay; Honourable Amadu Kanu; Honourable Bashiru Silikie; Honourable Veronica Kadie Sesay; Honourable Ajibola Manley Spaine; Honourable Shaka Sama; and the Clerk of Parliament Honourable Paran Tarawally; all of whom have joined the Honourable Sidi Mohamed Tunis’ campaign train.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...