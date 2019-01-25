ACC to restore integrity in Sierra Leone schools exams

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 January 2019:

The ACC has today said that it will work to restore integrity in Sierra Leone’s education sector, after officers of the ACC and the police arrested 71 students at a location in Aberdeen, Freetown, in September 2018, following investigations into the sale of West African Examination Council (WAEC) question and answer papers to students.

The ACC investigations discovered several weaknesses in the WAEC exams administrative and control systems, including serious lapses in the scripts and examination management regime.

In today’s statement, the ACC says that it “will work with the management of WAEC to conduct a systems and processes review of structures and operations of the examination body, as a matter of urgency, with a view to forestalling and preventing a recurrence” of the criminality that has been discovered.

This is the ACC statement:

