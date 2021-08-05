Africans in Leeds UK are told – Covid vaccine is safe – go get your jab

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 August 2021:

With more than 75 percent of the UK adult population now vaccinated for Covid, there is still a hard core of African and Caribbean people that are reluctant or hesitant to take the jab. In Leeds, West Yorkshire, UK, the City Council is working hard to promote uptake of the vaccines, especially across minority ethnic communities.

Through its Covid-19 Community Champions Micro Grant, Leeds City Council is providing funding to community and faith leaders and organisations to help develop publicity campaigns that will help encourage more people to come forward for the vaccine.

The Nigerian Community Leeds, UK in association with the Leeds African Communities Trust – of which the Sierra Leonean Community is part, have produced Covid vaccine campaign materials and are organising a Zoom meeting to encourage those still hesitant about the Covid-19 vaccine to go and get vaccinated.

The campaign materials, include video clips, posters, and radio jingles.

Click here to watch the videos:

You are invited to the scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Covid-19, Freedom day and individual responsibilities

When: Sunday, Aug 8, 2021 at 07:00 PM London

Join the Zoom Meeting here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82655751179

