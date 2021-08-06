Le50 Million bail for electricity theft – Resident Minister North Abu Abu talks tough

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 August 2021:

Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Magistrate Court No 2 in Freetown, Sierra Leone on Wednesday granted 28-year-old Adama Conteh bail in the sum of Le50,000,000, after appearing in court on preliminary investigations for dishonestly abstracting electricity supply contrary to Section 68 of the National Electricity Supply Act No. 16. of 2011.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused on Friday 23rd July 2021 at No 67 Jalloh Terrace, Kissy in Freetown, fraudulently diverted electricity supply from the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) grid to her house.

The accused is also alleged to have been found in possession of a meter with serial number 98000396964, a pink and green change-over, a consumer-unit main switch and a quantity of cables.

Madam Conteh pleaded not guilty in court to the charges, and was granted bail following request by her Lawyer – I .S .Y Kamara. The case was adjourned to 10th August 2021.

In another matter, two accused persons; Musa Sillah of 9b Black Hall Road and Imran Osman Kamara of 13 Race Course Road, both in living in Freetown, made their first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura at the Pademba Road Magistrate Court No. 1, charged with electricity theft contrary to Section 68 of the National Electricity Supply Act No. 16. of 2011.

Osman Kamara is alleged to have diverted electricity supply belonging to EDSA to his Barbing Shop located at Jenner Wright Road and Musa Sillah to his house at Black Hall Road. Both accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Kekura refused bail application made by Lawyers representing both accused, and the case will be heard today 6th of August, 2021.

In another development, the controversial Resident Minister for the Northern Region – Mr Abu Abu – notorious for his outlandish call for anyone caught in criminal act to be shot on sight, has spoken again.

This is Abu Abu speaking here about those he said are trying to derail the government’s development programmes:

