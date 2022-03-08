Afrobeat artist Davido reveals plans to launch game show and documentary with Netflix

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 March 2022:

In an exclusive interview, Nigerian superstar Davido sits down with the Afroboss DJ Edu where they discuss his meteoric rise to fame from the age of 18, and how he has maintained his relevance after 11 years of success.

Davido has carried the flag for young African music and has made it cool for the younger generation. He says: “As an artist you have to know your vision and what you want. Be free with people and the gatekeepers in the industry. Every event I always greet the DJ’s, I know how I started. I appreciate them even at my highest level.

“With music I plan to branch out to other things. I am now working on my Netflix documentary it is going to be amazing.”

Davido also says: “Music will always be my primary- I am working on a tv game show. I’m very fun to watch he joked. It will be “like Fear Factor” but with girls and tasks. The winner gets “a lot of money” and will be able to go on tour with me.”

Davido (Photo – left) admits he always had a passion for music and wanted to pursue a career in entertainment. (Photo: DJ Edu talks to Davido / credit: Rich Barr)

“My mum passing and my dad being so busy at work gave me time to find myself” and this is how his love of music started.

“Being in the studio was a different feeling for me. I just wanted to learn.”

When asked if he sees himself going into politics, he said: “I cannot destroy all my years of entertaining, making people happy, then switch to [be a] politician and all my career as Davido and every good thing I’ve done for myself vanishes because that is exactly what will happen.”

Davido tells the story of how his birthday joke went viral on the internet, and resulted in him giving away 250 million Naira (around £450,000) to nearly 300 orphanages across Nigeria.

“I change life everyday – whether it is education, healthcare, someone who might need help in the hospital.” His aim is to give donations annually.

For his sold-out London 02 show, he commented: “I have put $500k of my own money into this production. It is 3 hours of music. I am going all out for this show.”

“As the culture is growing the venues are getting bigger, the songs are getting more recognition, and it’s amazing to see. It’s become it’s own genre, which is amazing.”

Watch the full interview here: https://youtu.be/j0cHTBZr0CE

Source Credit: BBC This is Africa

