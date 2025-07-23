Air Sierra Leone – No one, no luggage and no baggage left behind

Abdulai Mansaray: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 July 2025:

If a chick that will grow into a cock is spotted the very day it is hatched, then the signs are that Air Sierra Leone will be the answer to the long-suffering travellers to and from Sierra Leone. The travails Sierra Leoneans have to go through to get home from abroad has long been a seasonal and annual ritual of stress, disappointments, anxieties and so much more.

It is well documented that many Sierra Leoneans in the diaspora see and continue to see the Christmas season like a home coming pilgrimage. It is obvious that Christmas, like the harvest season is also the season of plenty. No one needs a reminder that Christmas, like other religious festivals including Muslim Ramadan brings out the good in people’s character. It is the season of giving. It is always obvious that many look forward to it.

As for the diasporan making the annual journey back home to Sierra Leone, bringing gifts for loved ones is seen by many as one of the highlights, putting a smile on the faces of loved ones. Mobile phones always top the charts.

Unfortunately, many Sierra Leoneans have had such annual journeys and in effect festivities soured by the increasing loss or delay of luggage and baggage. It would be deceptive to infer that this it the modus operandi from the renowned airlines which have served the country during good and bad times. It would be ungrateful not to acknowledge the service from several airlines during the dark and worst days in our country and in effect the aviation industry.

During the civil war, the Ebola outbreak, and most recently Covid 19, some airlines persevered with the nation while others cut their losses and ran. They were there when most airlines gave up on Sierra Leone. Hitherto these tough times, Sierra Leone boasted of direct flights which took less than 7 hours from London to Lungi International Airport.

Sadly, it has been a long time since Sierra Leoneans enjoyed an uninterrupted flight from departure to arrival across the diaspora. We cannot deny that delayed or lost luggage has recently been an issue of regularity than the exception.

If for no other reason, the fact that Sierra Leoneans can now enjoy direct flights from London to Freetown, thanks to the inception of Air Sierra Leone should be welcomed as an overdue opportunity. Like most budding enterprises, it is obvious that some problems would occur during the nascent stages. At one time, a reported incident required the diversion or delay of one of its flights in Nigeria.

As a new enterprise starting out on such a massive scale, it could not have had a worse case PR disaster. According to reports at the time, the decision to divert and delay the aircraft was a precautionary measure. Sadly, certain sections of the Sierra Leone media landscape saw this as an opportunity to express and demonstrate their Schadenfreude tendency. The doom merchants went to work, leaving many feeling that it was Armageddon.

The saddest aspect of the media outrage was the triumphalist manner with which the incident was reported. Reading the reports then left one thinking that the sky was about to fall. What this demonstrated at the time was the regrettable notion that as a people, our ability to acknowledge and focus on the good in others is slowly but surely dissipating. Despite its short comings, one would expect that we should celebrate the benefits this would bring to the nation or our air travel sector.

Safety at any level is paramount at all times. Life is full of risks, challenges and all sorts. Ironically, among the various forms of travel which include air, land and sea, air travel remains the safest on record. That does not negate the need for vigilance in maintenance, standards and regulatory oversights. Sierra Leoneans had obvious reasons to express caution at the time.

During the war, many would recall how some unscrupulous individuals took advantage of the country’s perils at the time and brought in helicopters fit for the scrap heap to traverse our airspace. The consequences of such miscreance were obvious as lives were lost. It is therefore understandable that some people reacted the way they did.

However, we should not be blinded by the fact that some of the reactions were over the top, especially from our usual suspects with a penchant for sensationalising the news. Having a critical look at issues and especially where lives can be put at risk is mandatory. Such could have been balanced with the other side of the coin and in times of the benefits to air travel to passengers and the country. Sadly, the lure of social media and its 15-minute fame was too good to resist. Never mind.

Sierra Leoneans, however, should see and welcome Air Sierra Leone as a big relief. Apart from the reduction in travel time, reduction of itineraries, many would be relieved that they can now arrive at the same time as their luggage. Many would hope that the days of collecting one’s luggage after several days will be a thing of the past. It is very tempting to go hyping about Air Sierra Loene.

From a personal experience as a recent passenger on the flight from London-Gatwick to Lungi International airport, and if Chinua Achebe’s proverb that, “a chick that will grow into a cock is spotted the very day it is hatched” is anything to by, then the omens are good and worth celebrating. (Photo: Abdulai Mansaray – author)

The flight was smooth and was on time. As expected, the cabin crew were friendly and eager to serve. The food was sumptuous and more to go round. The seating was economy, but the leg room left one feeling like being in first class. There was more than enough room to stretch the legs and avoid embolism. As for the price of the ticket, it is easy to see its competitive pricing as a promotional gimmick.

Since every little helps, it was worth taking the advantage of it being under £700.00 return. The aircraft was a new fully leather- seated with 200 plus capacity beast in the sky.

It will be dishonest to imply that everything about Air Sierra Leone was tip top or plain sailing. Like any budding or even well-established enterprises, it is obvious that issues might arise from time to time.

One important issue is how the management reacts or deals with them. One of the difficulties I personally experienced was purchasing the ticket online. It was nigh impossible. Thankfully, a Sierra Leonean owned enterprise MV First Travel Ltd was on hand to provide an effortless acquisition.

In the aircraft itself, there was no sign of entertainment like movies or even the distraction with a screen to show the flight progress. Interestingly, no one was complaining as most passengers seemed to enjoy their choice of music from their oversized blue toothed headsets.

While others settled for the complimentary newspapers they picked up along the Gatwick concourse to the boarding gate, others made do with their novels. For those with window seats, the view was enough to make the 6-hour flight go like a dream.

This is not a promotional piece for the airline. There is no personal gain from this piece. As Sierra Leonean, this is a call to support and patronise this Airline. It might not be a Sierra Leonean owned business. However, flying the flag to serve Sierra Leoneans would be an opportunity lost, if it is allowed to go under. Like any business, the airline needs to be viable.

For the airline to be viable, it is obvious that passenger levels need to increase to sustain its running cost, at least. To do so will depend largely on its passenger levels. This is an opportunity not to be missed. At the moment, it is operating from Gatwick -London to Freetown. It also operates along the west African coastline.

Our American counterparts are bound to feel envious. But who is to say that with patronage from Sierra Leoneans in the diaspora, it won’t be extended to the USA? Who is to say that aircrafts with entertainment facilities won’t be the norm? So, let us do our bit and see where it takes us.

In case you needed details of the ticket agent in London:

MV First Travel Ltd

+44 (0)208 279 8599/ 208 2810 919(Office)

+44(0) 7939 943787/ 7931 672 984 (MOB)

info@mvfirsttravel.com www.mvfirsttravel.com

Remember: No luggage left behind and remember those long waiting times in transit.