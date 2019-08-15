Alarming rise in political arrests in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 August 2019.
Another opposition APC politician has been arrested by police in Sierra Leone, in what many now fear is a continuation of a major crackdown on the opposition by the ruling SLPP, as by-election in the Hamilton constituency in Freetown draws closer.
This brings the total number of opposition APC politicians arrested in Freetown to 24, all of whom, with the exception of two are tonight spending another night at Pademba Road prison, since their arrest over three weeks ago.
The latest to be detained is the chairman of the Western Area Rural Council, Mr Kashor Holland Cole. He was arrested yesterday outside the magistrate court in Freetown, where 23 APC opposition detainees were appearing for their third hearing.
Kashor has today been released on a Two Hundred Million Leones bail
At yesterday’s hearing in the courtroom of the controversial magistrate – Hannah Boni, who many are accusing of being a ruling party surrugate, bail was granted to the 73 year old Mr Victor Remoe Doherty, the father of journalist Vickie Remoe.
It is understood that the 73 year old is suffering from serious multiple health conditions. He was granted bail on the request of the Attorney General, after he was refused bail by magistrate Hannah Boni on two occasions .
But the remaining 22 APC politicians were all refused bail yesterday, and will appear again on the eve of the Hamilton By-election, 23rd August 2019.
According to reports, the chairman of the Western Area Rural District Council, Mr Kashor Holland Cole (Photo) was arrested by police yesterday after he was refused entry into the magistrate court to listen to the cross-examination of the first witness for the prosecution hearing – SLPP candidate for the Hamilton By-election, Josephine Jackson.
Police said a warrant for his arrest was issued following the rioting which took place in Hamilton a few weeks ago, where the SLPP candidate – Josephine Jackson alleged that Kashor Holland Cole was also involved in the violence that saw the destruction of her property.
But critics are describing Kashor’s arrest along with that of the 23 other opposition APC politicians as politically motivated and retributive justice.
They are all facing a 23 count charge, ranging from riotous conduct to damage to property.
The executive officers of the APC are protesting the arrests. They say the aim of the ruling SLPP is to intimidate their members and prevent the APC party from organising a strong campaign in advance of the By-election taking place in Hamilton on the 24 August 2019.
What is certain though, is that this wave of political arrests and intimidation is destined to destroy Sierra Leone’s democratic foundation and foment instability in the country, if it continues.
This is bound to make Sierra Leoneans as well as foreign investors nervous about the future of a country that just eighteen years ago, had come out of a ten year civil war, the causes of which are beginning to show signs of emerging once again.
These arrests come on the back of the wholesome disqualification of a dozen opposition APC parliamentarians from taking their seats won at the last general elections in 2018, accused of electoral malpractice.
As a result of these disqualifications, the opposition APC’s majority in parliament has been drastically cut, thus making the ruling SLPP party the largest single majority party in the Houses of parliament.
The solution to the ongoing political development in Sierra Leone is simple. APC must renounce violence and lawlessness and the arrest of its members will cease. APC violence and lawlessness while creating an atmosphere of uncertainty in Sierra Leone, deters foreign investment in the country. Foreign investors are not attracted to countries where there is a breakdown in law and order.
Sierra Leone is a country of laws. It cannot sit by while a group of selfish, greedy and violent people hold the state to ransom. It is precisely APC’s predatory accumulation and violence that led to the civil war. The leaders of this party should rein in their thugs and allow the country to be governed peacefully.
Joe Koroma, it’s amazing how you analyze political tension existing back home through the lens of a ruling regime agent. I personally decided to make contributions towards this forum to rebut comments like yours. Less than 18 months ago, when APC was in power, brutalizing the opposition, stifling any kind of insurgence to keep them in check, I believe you were among the one crying for justice.
It was never about the opposition being violent, lawless and the government just trying to keep law and order. Let me remind you that, participants of this forum have been following events back home for a long time, so please be careful what propaganda ideas you might be tempted to propagate here. When it comes to violence and lawlessness, both the major parties are culprits.
Please don’t remind people of the many intra-party violence that took place within the SLPP leading up to the election of the president. Have you suddenly forgotten that a few lives were lost (killing of a young man at Shegbwema and other locations) and properties worth billions of leones destroyed, all within the SLPP infighting?
During the 10yr tenure when opposition supporters (SLPP, ADP, etc) were randomly arrested during political events, were you calling the arrests lawful and the APC government instilling law and order?
Have you ever for a minute encourage the thought that the APC regime was arresting citizens because they were lawless and violent? While you were in the opposition, didn’t you feel that as a citizen of Sierra Leone, the constitution protects your freedom of expression and the right to protest for injustices? Why is it now that you felt opposition parties don’t have that right? Its really amazing how politics can corrode our humanity sometimes.
By all indications, the current regime is doing the same exact things they were accusing the former regime of – ruling the country with heavy handedness and no room for opposing views. So where is the so called “New Direction”? Most of us were so happy that the corrupt APC and their cohort got kicked out of power. And we thought a new dispensation was going to take hold of our nation.
The first 6 months of the current regime was full of hope, as corruption was being fought at all angles, and local revenues being generated in highest number for the first time. The introduction of the free education was a welcoming aspect for all patriotic citizens. Fast forward a year plus later, we are back to a repressive regime whose tricks all looks like the former regime. The New Direction mantra makes no sense at this point, we are either doing the same old things or even worse.