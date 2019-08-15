Kashor Holland Cole is re-arrested as bail is rescinded

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 August 2019:

The Sierra Leone Telegraph has just learnt tonight, that the opposition APC politician and chairman of Sierra Leone’s Western Area Rural District Council has this evening been re-arrested, after he was granted bail this afternoon. He will be spending the night at the notorious Pademba Road Prison.

Is this retributive justice?

According to tonight’s report received from Awareness Times staff, chairman Kasho Cole will be spending the night at Pademba Road Prisons, because the Court Registrar said that the property document provided by the surety (‘Ose-Book’), should have been accompanied by evidence showing it was legitimately built.

However, by the time the required documents were taken to the courts, the Registrar had packed up and gone home. Mr. Kasho Cole will tonight spend the night behind bars.

This afternoon, Thursday, 15th August 2019, bail condition was set at Two Hundred Million Leones and one Surety resident in Western Area with landed property documents (ose-book).

Kasho Holland Cole (Photo) was this afternoon released, after submitting the cash and surety.

But the chairman for Western Area Rural District Council (WARDC) – one of the largest Local Government Councils in the country, will be spending the night at Pademba Road at the pleasure of a justice system many believe to be seriously wired against the opposition parties.

Kashor is charged with 22 counts of riotous conduct and destruction of property, along with 23 other opposition APC politicians, including the party’s Deputy Organising Secretary and 73 year old Victor Doherty Remoe who was yesterday granted bail on grounds of ill-health.

Kashor is being represented by lawyer Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai.

