Anti-Corruption Czar – Kaifala Speaking at Africa governance conference

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 November 2018:

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Czar – Francis Ben Kaifala, has arrived in Botswana to address the African Union’s conference on ‘Governance in Africa’. He will speak on the theme: “Winning the fight against Corruption: A sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”.

The two-day high-level dialogue starts today 28 November and concludes on the 30th November 2018.

Just over four months ago, Francis Ben Kaifala was appointed as head of the Sierra Leone Anti-Graft Agency. Taking forward his “Radical Transparency Drive” in fighting corruption as part of president Julius Maada Bio’s vision of a New Direction for Sierra Leone, Francis Ben Kaifala has transformed the Anti-Corruption Commission.

He has positively shifted the perception of the people and captured the attention of Africa and the world, as a real example of how corruption should be tackled.

In testament to that gallant leadership drive, “the Peoples’ Commissioner” – as he is popularly referred to by many in Sierra Leone, Francis Ben Kaifala has become a highly respected icon on the African Continent.

Since taking up office in June 2018, Kaifala has been immensely busy helping to fix the country’s hitherto battered image, as well as adding a voice to Africa’s anti-graft revolution.

Commissioner Ben Kaifala will be sharing podium with the likes of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, President Muhamadu Buhari of Nigeria (Photo), Moussa Faki Mahamat, a Chadian and Chairman of African Union Commission, Thabo Mvuyela Mbeki, former President of South Africa, in Botswana.

A host of African leaders and anti-graft campaigners will also serve as the Principal Discussant of the Keynote Address, and will lead the plenary discussion at the main opening session of the Dialogue today, 28th November, 2018.

The African Union’s High Level Dialogue forum in Gaborone is the main event to close the year – 2018, which has been declared as the year of defeating corruption in Africa organized by the Africa Governance Architecture Secretariat and the African Union Advisory Board on Corruption.

The High Level Dialogue forum is expected to give fresh impetus to normative and institutional anti – corruption processes that have been initiated at national, regional, continental and international levels to accelerate the attainment of Africa’s democratisation and development goals in line with Agenda 2063 and the 2030 SDG’s.

