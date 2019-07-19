APC deputy chairman questioned by police for corruption

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 July 2019:

The deputy chairman of Sierra Leone’s main opposition party – the All People’s Congress (APC) – Dr. Minkailu Mansaray, who is also the former minister of mines, has been informed by the police that he has until today, Friday 19 July 2019, to appear at the criminal investigations department (CID) for questioning for alleged conspiracy to defraud the people of Sierra Leone.

Writing in a letter to Dr Mansaray, dated 17th July 2019, the head of crime management at the CID – Gabriel Tommy said: “The criminal investigation department is currently investigating a case of conspiracy to defraud the people of Sierra Leone by the misapplication of several hundreds of millions of dollars by some government officers and private business individuals, by which means the people of Sierra Leone were thereby deprived of the inherent benefit they should have, if the misdirection of the funds had not taken place and the companies were managed well in the interest of the nation.

“In the light of the above you are requested to report at the criminal investigations department headquarters on or before Friday, 19 July 2019, at 10.00 hours for statement.”

Questions are being asked as to why the Anti-Corruption Commission is not investigating this case, instead of he police.

In another development, the commission of inquiry into alleged corruption and abuse of office by former public officials in the previous APC government, has published a notice, calling on all former ministers and senior public officials to declare their assets for the period 2007 to 2018, by 10th August 2019.

This is what the notice says:

