APC MPs reject President Bio’s Welfare Bill that could see outgoing MPs benefits go up massively amid rising poverty in the country

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 April 2023:

Last Thursday, members of parliament representing Sierra Leone’s main opposition party – the All People’s Congress (APC) rejected a new Welfare Bill that was tabled last week by the ruling SLPP in parliament.

The Bill proposed could see outgoing Members of Parliament (MPs) retaining one official vehicle, assigned three security guards, receive an annual allowance of $2,500 for furniture, as well as receive 80% of their salary for the rest of their lives, or an alternative one-off payment of $50,000.

The Bill was tabled as salaries of public and civil servants continue to lag behind the rate of inflation which currently stands at over 40%.

Minimum wage in Sierra Leone is NLe800 or $40.