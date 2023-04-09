Support my campaign for re-election to Mayorship of Freetown

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 April 2023:

Throughout my tenure as the Mayor of Freetown, I have been blessed to have received your continuous moral support and encouragement in working towards our collective journey to #TransformFreetown.

As you may have heard, I am running for re-election as the Mayor of Freetown on 24 June 2023, to continue that journey.

We achieved a great deal during my first term (see here link to the Jan 2019 Transform Freetown Overview and the four Annual Reports – 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 that detail progress made against the targets we set https://fcc.gov.sl/transform-freetown/).

However due to a range of external setbacks and challenges during the past 5 years, we were unable to achieve all the #TransformFreetown targets. I am confident that given the opportunity and the space to continue this work, so much more will be achieved.

If you would like to provide financial support to my re-election campaign, you can donate to one of the bank accounts listed in the website:

https://www.yvonneakisawyerr.com/donation/

Additionally, you can donate using either an Afrimony or Orange money merchant code.

To donate using Orange money, please:

1. Dial #144#

2. Select 4: Buy Goods

3. Enter merchant code: 211413

To donate using Afrimoney, please:

1. Dial 161#

2. Select 4: Pay Merchant

3. Enter merchant code: 76160

Thanks so much for your support!

#5MoreToDoMore

#TransformFreetown

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE