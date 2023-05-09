Arthur Pearce and other NGC members from the western area join opposition APC

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 May 2023:

Last Friday, 5th May 2023, Arthur E Pearce and over four hundred former members of the National Grand Coalition (NGC) Party in the Western Area, including a youth group, the Progressive NGC Youth Organisation East formally joined the All Peoples Congress (APC) at a ceremony held in the APC Party Head Office, Old Railway Line, Brookfields, Freetown.

It is expected that NGC members in other parts of the country will also declare for the APC in their own areas in the coming days.

The ceremony was attended by the APC Party Chairman – Minkailu Mansaray; Presidential Running Mate – Chernor Ramadan Maju Bah; former Mayor and mayoral candidate – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr; and National Secretary General – Lansana Dumbuya.

The move reflects growing frustration and disaffection by rank-and-file members of the NGC, who say they are unhappy with the decision of Kandeh Yumkella to force upon the party, an ‘alliance’ with SLPP in order to disguise his intention to cross-carpet.

Speaking at the ceremony, Arthur Pearce made the following statement: “Today, Friday 5 May 2023, I Arthur E Pearce have decided to join the All Peoples Congress Party (APC), together with all the other executives and stakeholders from the NGC, who are present in this hall.

“We have come a long way in our political journey. Today, we have joined the APC because we believe that the APC party is empathetic towards the common man. As a politician, I have already registered my commitment nationally to Sierra Leoneans. I joined politics because I want to put the interest of the people of Sierra Leone first, not just my own personal interest.

“A general election is a period when voters can examine the performance and record of the government which is in office, and in my opinion, the Bio led SLPP government has failed the people of Sierra Leone, and do not deserve a second term in office.

“I want to say thanks to the APC for opening the doors of their party wide, and for accepting us. Those of us who have joined the APC party today, are well intentioned towards our fellow Sierra Leoneans.

“We join the APC to collaborate, to join forces and to bring our own ideas, not just to win the 2023 elections, but also to ensure the complete emancipation of the people of Sierra Leone from their suffering and hardship under the Bio led government, which has been in office since 2018.

“We are bringing new skills, new messaging and the CoPPP ideology of a broad-based government, which governs for the entire Sierra Leone, to compliment the good plans that the APC has put together to create a better Sierra Leone.

“We come because we know and believe in the APC and in the leadership of Dr Samura Kamara and Hon. Chernor Ramadan Maju Bah and all the hardworking members of the APC. We come because the APC is the only alternative which can help Sierra Leone to move forward as one nation. We come to join the APC in this struggle. We know and believe that in the struggle of APC there is victory for all Sierra Leoneans, irrespective of tribe, region and party affiliation.

“Finally, I want to express my thanks to everyone, the NGC members who have joined me today in formally declaring for the APC from all parts of the Western Area. I also want to thank the members of the APC, now our comrades, who have welcomed us. I express my thanks to members of the Press. I thank God Almighty, who made all this possible.”

In total, over 400 former NGC members who declared for the APC received certificates, signed by the Chairman and Secretary General of the APC.

In response to the confidence that Mr Pearce and others placed in the APC, Mr Pearce has been appointed to the APC party’s Media and Communications Committee and all other members who declared today are to join the Campaign Committees at Ward, Constituency and District levels.