Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr is set to be re-elected Mayor of Freetown

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 May 2023:

Former Mayor of Freetown has been speaking about her chances of winning the forthcoming Mayoral election in Freetown based on her five-year record of serving and delivering for the people of the City.

“Competence, integrity and effective delivery were features that marked my first term as Mayor of Freetown. In 2018, over 15,000 Freetonians participated in community-based focus groups and over 600 other residents (professionals, development partners and MDA representatives) participated in 11 technical sector working groups; collectively we developed the 19 targets of #TransformFreetown.

“Over the course of my administration, we published #TransformFreetown Reports on an annual basis, fulfilling my personal commitment to Freetonians to transparency and accountability – to reporting on progress made against each of the #TransformFreetown targets.

“Significant achievements were made across the 11 priority sectors in spite of the considerable internal and external challenges faced during my administration.

“Providing access to water in communities was a priority for my first term during which we provided over 150 water points (i.e. water tanks, street taps or boreholes) across the city. An additional 65 water kiosks will be constructed in the coming months.

“Today I ask for your continued support as I seek re-election as the Mayor of Freetown to continue the journey we started together.”

#5MoreToDoMore

#TransformFreetown