AU Ambassador to USA – Arikana rebukes China over COVID-19 treatment of Africans

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 April 2020:

Africans living in China are facing appalling discrimination and violation of human rights as China tightens the screws, in its effort to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country. But the Chinese are now experiencing huge condemnation from citizens across the African continent and beyond.

Many are calling for Africa to retaliate, despite China’s massive economic baggage and financial debt wrapped around the necks of African governments, estimated at over $50 Billion.

Last week, shocking videos, showing Africans living in China – complaining about the Chinese throwing them out of their rented accommodation, because they are suspected of carrying the coronavirus, sparked anger across the continent. “Africans are being singled out to take the COVID-19 tests,” they said.

The Nigerian government and others have strongly condemned the actions of the Chinese.

The African Union Ambassador to the USA – Arikana Chihombori-Quao, has joined calls for China to show respect for Africans at this difficult global pandemic. (Photo above).

She said that millions of Chinese are living and working in China and are shown the utmost respect by Africans. “They are even allowed to marry Africans on the continent. Why can’t Africans living in China be granted the same respect?” Arikana asks.

This is what she said:

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...