Burkina Faso military rulers scrap electoral commission, taking control of future polls

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 July 2025:

According to a BBC report last week, Burkina Faso’s military rulers have disbanded the country’s electoral commission calling it a waste of money. The interior ministry will handle elections in the future, state-run RTB TV reported.

Since seizing power in September 2022, the coup leaders have initiated sweeping reforms, including the postponement of elections which would lead to a return to civilian rule.

A nationwide vote was due last year, but the junta extended the period of transition to democracy until July 2029, allowing leader Capt Ibrahim Traoré to remain in power and free to contest the next presidential election.

The AFP news agency quotes Territorial Administration Minister Emile Zerbo as saying that the electoral commission was “subsidised” with around $870,000 (£650,000) a year.

Abolishing the commission would “reinforce our sovereign control on the electoral process and at the same time limit foreign influences”, he added.

After coming to power three years ago amid criticism that the civilian authorities were failing to deal with a growing Islamist insurgency, the military leaders have rejected the assistance of former colonial power France in favour of Russia.

Rights groups have since accused the army of targeting civilians in its attempt to quash the militants, as well as suppressing political activity and the freedom of expression.

There are also question marks over the effectiveness of the military operation. In the first half of 2025, jihadist group JNIM said it had carried out over 280 attacks in Burkina Faso – double the number for the same period in 2024, according to data verified by the BBC.