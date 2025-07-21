London Mayor to host first London-Africa business summit

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 July 2025:

The first Africa-London business summit will be held next year, Sir Sadiq Khan has announced during a trade mission to the continent, the BBC reports.

The mayor said the summit will be hosted in London with the aim of tapping into the “huge economic opportunities that a strong, mutual relationship with the continent can bring”.

Sir Sadiq Khan began his investment trip in Lagos, Nigeria, this week and will also see him visit Accra in Ghana, and Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa.

According to the BBC, the Conservative shadow chancellor Mel Stride acknowledged that while cultural links “are very important”, he feels the mayor should be in London “with his hands on the tiller” to tackle issues such as shoplifting.

The summit would bring together entrepreneurs and investors, state officials and trade groups from across the 54-nation continent.

The aim is to attract foreign investment to the capital and boost trade links, a City Hall spokesperson said.

Africa currently accounts for 1.25% of foreign direct investment into London, according to figures from the mayor’s office.

“Expanding ties with Africa will be key to delivering our international trade ambitions, creating thousands of good jobs in the next five years and beyond,” Sir Sadiq said.

“London has a rich history with the continent through our diaspora communities.”

Nigerian restaurateur Kolawole Ajay says there are opportunities in growing London’s ties with Africa

Kolawole Ajayi, a Nigerian chef with a food stall and two restaurants in Peckham, south London, welcomed the prospect of strengthening ties.

“We have a lot of brains [in Nigeria] that if London can nest that and create an opportunity, there will be a big growth,” he told BBC London.

“Gone are the days it’s only India you can outsource to. There are brains in Nigeria, I promise you.”

British Foreign Secretary and Tottenham MP, David Lammy, also welcomed the event, calling London a “global city where the world comes to do business”.

UK trade with the African continent amounted to £49bn in 2024, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Tech is a key sector for the growth in trade, the mayor told BBC News in Nigeria.

“Lagos is the number one tech city in Africa and London is the number one tech city in Europe.

“I’m hoping to create partnerships that leads to wealth, prosperity and jobs”.