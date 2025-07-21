Twelve million Kenyans to benefit from a new Social Protection Project

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 July 2025:

The World Bank Board of Directors approved the Second Kenya Social and Economic Inclusion Project (KSEIP2) which will strengthen the country’s social protection systems and scale up safety net support to twelve million citizens, including elderly, women, adolescents, children and other age specific vulnerable groups–while advancing human capital development and economic inclusion.

The KSEIP2, a successor to the recently completed Kenya Social and Economic Inclusion Project (KSEIP), will build on the success and lessons learned from the relevant interventions implemented to enhance delivery systems for inclusive access to social and economic inclusion. It is financed by a $127.5 million investment from the International Development Association (IDA).

“Inclusive growth and poverty reduction are realized when there are more and better jobs as well as more accessible jobs for the poorest and most vulnerable populations,” said Qimiao Fan, World Bank Division Director for Kenya. “The project’s innovative elements will prepare today’s children and adolescents for healthy and productive adulthoods, help poorer families with sustainable livelihood enhancement, and ensure that hard-won gains are not lost to food insecurity during the times of drought or other crises.”

The project will scale up cash-plus programs for targeted age groups, complementing the existing cash transfers provided under the government’s flagship National Safety Net Program (NSNP). KSEIP2 will promote inclusive and sustainable employment through the introduction of climate-resilient income-generating activities and by linking beneficiaries to government social insurance schemes for long-term savings and resilience.

Given Kenya’s vulnerability to recurrent droughts in the North and Northeastern Counties, the project will also strengthen the efficacy of social protection system through investments in modernization and provision of emergency social assistance as temporary support to offset the adverse impact of such crisis.

“The Government of Kenya is committed to supporting opportunities for every Kenyan family to sustainably exit poverty and vulnerability. The KSEIP2 Project supports the government’s ambition on disrupting the vicious cycle of poverty by focusing on investments in children and adolescents, as well as households with productive capacity,” said Shubha Chakravarty, Senior Economist and the Task Team Leader, World Bank. “This objective will be achieved by working in synergy with other relevant government programs.”

The project is consistent with the FY23-FY28 World Bank Group Country Partnership Framework (CPF), particularly with the objectives of increasing household resilience, national preparedness for shocks response, and priorities around human capital development and jobs agenda. It is also in line with Kenya’s vision 2030 while supporting the constitutional commitment to “provide social security for all Kenyans who cannot support themselves”.