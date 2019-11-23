Bye-election violence in Sierra Leone – opposition leader Yumkella attacked

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 November 2019:
There are reports of an outbreak of serious violence this morning at the local council bye-election which is taking place in Kasirie in the Kambia Distrcit, northern Sierra Leone.
Dr Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella – the parliamentary leader and 2018 presidential candidate of the National Grand Coalition Party (NGC) and the party’s chairman – Dr Dennis Bright are believed to have narrowly escaped the violence, though Dr Yumkella confirmed to the Sierra Leone Telegraph editor this afternoon that he sustained injury to his arm. (Photo below).
The violence is said to have been caused by several armed men believed to be supporters of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), brought into Kambia from the border across Guinea by Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to Guinea in unmarked vehicles.
Kasirie is an NGC stronghold. Yesterday, Dr Yumkella was on AYV TV (see video below) where he expressed serious alarm concerning report of government backed thugs planning to commit election violence this morning in Kasirie.
According to Awareness Times Newspaper reporters covering the election this morning, “a sudden and unprovoked hail of stones rained down on the vehicle of the two men and left NGC members wounded and bleeding. Both Yumkella and Bright have fled for their lives.”
“An attempt by Awareness Times reporters to cover the attack was met by violent threats from the attackers – with our cameras almost snatched from us. Over 7 phones were snatched in our presence to prevent recording of the VIOLENT ATTACK.
“We barely saved our cameras from being snatched by using special Ninja tactics. However, we have now run for cover. (Photo: Yumkella’s security guard wounded).
“As we fled, we left Sierra Leone Police officers actively trying to calm the situation down. We must caution that as of now, there is no way of identifying who the attackers were. It was all very sudden and very, very VIOLENT. What we can confirm is that right in our presence, NGC party members were physically attacked and have blood running from their bodies.
“There are senior government officials present inside Kasirie and they are using what seems to be government issued vehicles but with license plates covered with black cloths,” Awareness Times reports.
Speaking on the phone to Dr Kandeh Yumkella this afternoon, this is what he told the editor of the Sierra Leone Telegraph – Abdul Rashid Thomas:
Head of Communication for the NGC in the UK – Mr Alan Luke also spoke to the editor of the Sierra Leone Telegraph, and he said this:
Unbelievable!! It appears the ruling regime will stop at nothing to incinerate democratic credentials we have built as a country over the past 2 decades starting from 1996, when the national electoral commission was instituted. Since the return to multiparty participation in the mid-90s, we have never encountered a political party headed by a bunch of zealots, who in their quest for total control and domination, will stop at nothing to achieve their goal.
After the 2018 elections, many Sierra Leoneans along with our international partners were hoping for an improvement in our democratic credentials due to historical results leading to a divided government, with the opposition party having a majority in parliament. Fast forward a year after the elections, the regime using clandestine tactics, couple with judiciary intimidation, the opposition majority in parliament was overturn leading to the regime have total control of all 3 branches of government.
Notwithstanding, we have witnessed a total collapse of the neutrality of the National Electoral Commission. Each successive elections since the regime took over power has been embroiled in thuggery, intimidation, violence and anarchy. The mantra is, if we don’t win, no one else will. Its a burn and slash philosophy.
The sad aspect of all is that, we have diehard ruling regime agents here on this platform who in many occasions will defend such destructive approach in our only mama Salone. Any patriotic Sierra Leonean who dares to speak the truth by calling things as they are, becomes a target.
Numerous article writers including the proprietor of the Sierra Leone Telegraph have been a target the minute the realities on the ground are reported. It appears most of the the diehard SLPP supporters have a thuggish mentality. The minute you don’t toe their line of thinking, you become the enemy.
If these reports are true as they are being narrated from Kasirie, then such actions are unacceptable in a democracy. We cannot replace a rogue system with an equally rogue and worse diabolical one.
It must not be forgotten that the change that brought the SLPP government to power was due to the fact the APC party had run its course and the country was at a tipping point where the country needed change and change we got.
The current leaders of the SLPP must therefore not forget that true power comes from the will of the people and it is sacrosanct. No amount of intimidation or violence will bestow power onto any group of people in a sustainable manner.
The change that was ushered into the Sierra Leonean political system in 2018 was engineered by honest, patriotic and peace loving citizens like Dr. Kandeh Yumkellah, Dr. Dennis Bright the NGC leadership, and a host of others.
It is therefore sad and unfortunate that the SLPP government who is a major beneficiary of this change has forgotten this reality and instead of working to improve on the hard work, that ushered in the democratic mechanism that brought them to power, they are trying to undermine the democratic system of openness and transparency that is the linchpin of democracy.
This is not acceptable and everything must be done to work and stand against it. The SLPP leadership must be put on notice that the citizens are watching and that the road they are going down is a slippery road and must rethink their strategy and reverse course.
This seems like an isolated incident that took place between Dr. Kandeh Yumkella who is trying to prove a point since yesterday by alleging that the Sierra Leone Ambassador to Guinea who also hailed from the Kambia Distrcit is planning to resort to violence in today’s election.
I also listened to interviews from the Ambassador and the Head of All Political Party Association (APP ) and both denied that allegation.
Based on what I have just heard, in my opinion, it seems that Dr. Kandeh Yumkella (KKY) is going an extra mile to prove that his assumption was right by going around and taking photos of people without their permission which will result to a confrontation and some arm twisting because I haven’t seen any pictures of blood or at least Vampire blood in any of these photos.
I hope we have some information from the other parties involved in this confrontation which has nothing to do with the voting process.
Finally there is no information from NEC about the conduct of the election but I also heard some allegation that the Ambassador was going from door to door and forcing the people to vote. The question is- was he doing a last minute door to door get out the vote campaign ? so far KKY of the. NGC sounds like a desperate man because he is even suspicious of his brother who is the current Minister of Political Affairs.
Let’s continue to be patient to hear from the National Electoral Commissioner to announce the conduct and the election results before making any judgments.
Are you OK Dr. Yumkella and your entourage? Let me first of all thank you for passing the MOTION against UNVETTED EXPENDITURE by this GOVERNMENT. GOD will surely reward you. As I said in my last comment, all of you in the OPPOSITION must trigger a POLITICAL GUERILLA WARFARE in PARLIAMENT to thwart the UNLAWFUL and MISGUIDED ACTS of this SLPP GOVERNMENT in PARLIAMENT. You must all (OPPOSITION) prepare the country for an ELECTORATE DYNAMITE before the next elections. It’s not that much hard to do. UNITY can achieve it.
As you rightly said, this is broad daylight JUNTA TACTICS and THUGGERY. After TEARGASING APC SUPPORTERS and OFFICIALS in their HEADQUARTERS, TEARGASING CHIEF SAM SUMANA on the streets of PORT LOKO and many other THUGGERY acts of VIOLENCE, now, they have attacked one of the most DECENT Sierra Leonean politician Dr. Kandeh Yumkella and members of his ENTOURAGE. This is unacceptable and must be CONDEMNED with the most LETHAL form of CONDEMNATION. This just proves that the SLPP can no longer win ELECTIONS without VIOLENCE, INTIMIDATION, THUGGERY or CHEATING. SAD.
All of us must be made aware that, a JUNTA is always a JUNTA. You can never change the JUNTA HABITS of a JUNTA.
With a United OPPOSITION in PARLIAMENT, this government would not only be forced to back away from it’s ILLEGAL TACTICS but, be ousted from POWER in 2023.
Finally, I don’t believe any true loving Sierra Leonean will accept the country to descend into CHAOS and ANARCHY any longer. So, let all Sierra Leoneans unite to send every ROGUE POLITICIAN or POLITICAL PARTY into the POLITICAL WILDERNESS FOREVER. AMEN AND AMEN.
GOD BLESS SIERRA LEONE. Be safe Dr. Kandeh Yumkella and see you soon.