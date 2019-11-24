Kandeh Yumkella’s NGC party wins Kasirie local council bye-election

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 November 2019:

Sierra Leone’s opposition National Grand Coalition (NGC) party, has won yesterday’s local council bye-election in the Ward 210 of the Kambia district with a majority of 54.1% of the total votes cast.

The ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) came third, behind the main opposition All people’s Congress party (APC) with just 14.2% of votes, despite flying-in a throng of senior government ministers to help their candidate with campaigning.

The All People’s Congress Party came second with 29.3% of the votes.

The by-election was called following the death of the incumbent councillor in August 2019. (Photo below: Dr Yumkella left, with NGC party chairman Dennis Bright).

A total of 6,598 people registered to vote, with a turnout of about 53%. The election was at serious risk of being called off due to violence alleged to have been perpetrated by supporters of the ruling SLPP party.

The parliamentary leader of the NGC party – Dr Kandeh Yumkella and his security guard sustained injuries and had to be treated at the local hospital, after they were attacked by thugs.

Officials of the ruling SLPP party are yet to make a statement about the violence and the accusations levied against their supporters. (Photo below: Dr Yumkella with hand in bandage after sustaining injuries at the bye-election).

After the announcement of the election results today, the Chairman and Leader of the NGC party – Dr Dennis Bright, made this statement:

“I am happy to share with you all the results of the bye elections at ward 210, constituency 062. For the first time. we received ALL the RRF forms from our party. Polling agents within two hours from the close of the polls. I therefore congratulate the elections management team for their efficiency.

“We won the elections but it was not an easy fight. Kandeh Yumkella got injured, two of our close members were also hurt, Kandeh’s car was partly damaged but we have now learnt that we should refuse to be intimidated. We should stand up to them using any means necessary.

“The results would have been even better for us if they had not terrorized the people so much. Anyway let us celebrate this victory together because it is the fruit of our combined efforts.

United we stand. We stand united.”

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...