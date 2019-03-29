C4C MP Emerson Lamina is recovering well after surgery in Kigali – says clerk of parliament

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 March 2019:

Details about yesterday’s road accident in Rwanda involving three Sierra Leonean members of parliament remain sketchy. But it’s been reported this morning that the vehicle they were travelling in careered off the road into a ditch outside Rwanda’s capital Kigali.

It has also been confirmed that the NGC leader – Dr kandeh Yumkella MP was not among the group of eight MPs visiting Rwanda on a study tour.

Last night the office of the clerk of Sierra Leone’s parliament issued this statement:

“At the invitation of the Parliament of Rwanda, a convoy of vehicles carrying a Parliamentary delegation from Sierra Leone was involved in a road accident on the highway from the City of Kigali to Bugesera District of Rwanda on 28 March 2019.

“The Sierra Leone delegation was led by the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass Bundu, and included the Hon. Chernor R. M. Bah, Parliamentary Leader of the main Opposition APC, Hon. Emerson Saa Lamina, Parliamentary Leader of the C4C, Hon. Abdoul Hassan Sesay of the APC, Hon. Dickson Momoh Rogers of the SLPP, Hon. P.C. Haja Bintu Fatmata Meama Koroma, and Ms. Georgiana Luke, Secretary to the Delegation.

“The vehicle carrying Hon. Emerson Lamina, Hon. Hassan Sesay and Hon. Dickson Rogers was unfortunately involved in an accident.

“However, I am now pleased to report that Hon. Emerson Lamina has very successfully gone through a surgical procedure last night and is currently recovering very well. Also, both Hon. Hassan Sesay and Hon. Dickson Rogers are now very stable and improving remarkably.

“We are profoundly grateful to the Government and people of Rwanda for the exemplary care and attention shown to the accident victims and most especially to the Right Honourable Mrs.Donatile Mukabalisa, Speaker of Parliament the House of Deputies of Rwanda, and the highly skilled and professional medical staff of the King Fahad Hospital in Kigali who promptly rescued and cared for the wounded.

“We continue to hope that in a matter of days the wounded Members of Parliament will have sufficiently recovered to warrant their discharge from the hospital and to enable most of them to return home.”

