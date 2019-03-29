University of Sierra Leone to offer ground breaking diplomatic and consular law degree course

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 March 2019:

The Law Department at Fourah Bay College – University of Sierra Leone, will soon be offering Diplomatic and Consular Law as part of its LLB Degree course.

The pioneers of this new development are Francis Gabbidon (Photo) – who has done a lot of academic work and research on practice, and Dr. Binneh Kamara – the Head of the Law Department at Fourah Bay College who has also done a lot of studies in Public International Law, the Law of Wars and International Relations.

The Diplomatic and Consular Law module will include the following options: Sierra Leone Constitution; Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961; Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963; Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties 1969; Public Diplomacy; Privileges and Immunities under Diplomatic and Consular Law; The United Nations Charter; Purposes and Principles of the United Nations; The General Assembly; The Security Council; The Secretariat; The International Court of Justice; The International Criminal Court (ICC); Traditional Diplomatic Structures as Bricks and Mortar; The Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Diplomatic Mission

Protocol and Procedure; International Organizations and Agreements outside the United Nations; Inter-Governmental Agencies related to the United Nations (including Specialized Agencies); International Law and practice; Environmental Diplomacy; The Diplomat and the Media; Conference Diplomacy Practice and Procedure; Human Rights Law; and International Treaties.

The teaching of Diplomatic Law and Practice is not common in African Universities. The Law Department at Fourah Bay College intends to develop this module at a very high level, to include research, workshops, seminar and publishing.

About Francis Gabbidon

Francis Gabbidon is a Lecturer in Evidence and International Human Rights Law at Fourah Bay College, Sierra Leone.

