Sierra Leone MPs in road accident in Rwanda

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 March 2019:

Tonight there are confirmed reports that Sierra Leone’s Speaker of Parliament – Dr. Abass Bundu was in the vehicle convoy along with the APC Leader in parliament – Chernor Bah and others, when the road accident in Rwanda involving three Sierra Leonean MPs – Saa Lamina, Hassan Priest Sesay and Dickson Rogers took place this morning.

It is understood that seven Parliamentarians from Sierra Leone were with the Speaker of Sierra Leone’s Parliament – Dr. Abass Bundu, touring Rwanda, including the border areas of the country.

It is unclear whether Dr Kandeh Yumkella who is leader of the NGC party is among the group of Sierra Leonean MPs touring Rwanda.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

