Cassava Technologies and Mitsui to accelerate digital transformation in Africa

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 December 2021:

Cassava Technologies, Africa’s first integrated tech company of continental scale, today announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mitsui & Co., Ltd (Mitsui), one of Japan’s largest global conglomerates.

Cassava Technologies and Mitsui share a common vision of facilitating digital transformation across Africa.

The partnership will bring together the technology, expertise and networks of both organizations to accelerate that vision.

Mitsui has extensive global experience developing, investing in and operating businesses in the digital, infrastructure and energy sectors, and through this partnership, will further expand its business activities in Africa.

Mitsui will assist Cassava Technologies by providing access to Mitsui’s global network, advanced technologies and helping to identify potential sources of financing to support future growth and investment.

The parties will collaborate in the development of digital infrastructure across Africa with a particular focus on data centres.

Hardy Pemhiwa, President & CEO of Cassava Technologies said: “This MOU accelerates our shared objectives to foster digital transformation across the African continent. The partnership with Mitsui allows Cassava Technologies to access Mitsui’s deep global experience in developing digital infrastructure. With Mitsui’s global network and experience, paired with our local market knowledge across Africa, we will work together to accelerate innovation and expand access to digital services for enterprises and consumers.”

About Cassava Technologies:

Cassava Technologies is a pan-African technology leader providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital solutions, designed to significantly accelerate connectivity and drive digital transformation across the African continent. Cassava Technologies creates the enabling digital infrastructure with cross-border fibre, renewable energy solutions, and a state-of-the-art network of data centres that provides access for millions to complementary digital services of Wi-Fi, Cloud, cybersecurity and fintech solutions.

This ecosystem aims to transform the lives of individuals and businesses across the continent by enabling social mobility and economic prosperity. The Cassava Technologies portfolio of interconnected product brands, include Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Africa Data Centres, Liquid Cloud, Sasai Fintech, Vaya Technologies, and Distributed Power Technologies. These solutions drive the Company’s vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind.

About Mitsui:

Mitsui & Co.,Ltd. was established in 1947 and has 130 offices in 63 countries. Utilizing its global operating locations, network and information resources, Mitsui & Co.,Ltd. is multilaterally pursuing business that ranges from product sales, worldwide logistics and financing, through to the development of major international infrastructure and other projects in the following fields: Mineral & Metal Resources, Energy, Infrastructure Projects, Mobility, Chemicals, Iron & Steel Products, Food, Food & Retail Management, Wellness, IT & Communication Business, Corporate Development Business.

