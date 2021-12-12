Kandeh Yumkella honoured with the 2021 African Achievers “Distinguished Award” in London

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 December 2021:

Dr Kandeh Yumkella, Member of Parliament for Constituency 062, Samu Chiefdom in Kambia District was honoured with the “distinguished award” under the “Global Impact category” at the 11th Edition of the African Achievers Award.

Held at the Kensington Palace in London, the organizers recognized Yumkella for his “selfless service to Sierra Leone’s democratic consolidation as opposition parliamentarian”; and his “outstanding work towards the promotion of clean energy and industrialization around the world” in his previous capacities as former Director-General of the UN Industrial Development Organization and former UN Under-Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and founding CEO of the Vienna-based organization.

“I am most humbled by it, “said Yumkella, who could not physically travel to London to pick up the award. “For almost three decades, I have dedicated my life to serving humanity at the global level, in Sierra Leone and at the local community level.”

“This award inspires me to do more especially in the spheres of the global energy transition, climate change and creating an inclusive and a fairer post-COVID-19 society,” describing what the award meant to him. “I dedicate this award to all those who have helped me along in this journey of service to humanity.”

Considered among the most prestigious and Africa focused awards, organizers maintained that their awards recognize exceptional Africans for their contribution to the growth and development of the continent.

Past recipients include Archbishop Desmond Tutu, H.E. Nkosana Dlamini-Zuma, former chairperson of the African Union, H.E. Jakaya Kikwete, former President of Tanzania, late Prof. John Atta Mills, former President of Ghana among others whose trailblazing work has had a meaningful impact on the continent.

Mr. Richard Barlay, Jnr and mother, Mrs. Kankay Yumkella – Barlay received the award on behalf of Hon. Dr. Yumkella. (Photo below).

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...