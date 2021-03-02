China donates 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 02 March 2021:

Yesterday Monday, the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone – Hu Zhangliang, presented 200,000 doses of the Chinese made SinoPharm COVID-19 vaccine, and 201,600 disposable needles and syringes to President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House in Freetown, on behalf of the People’s Republic of China.

Addressing President Bio, Ambassador Hu said he was pleased to be making the donation on behalf of his government and country, adding that the consignment of medical supplies is part of President Xi Jinping’s commitment to helping other countries manage the deadly Coronavirus.

He thanked the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nabeela Tunis, the National COVID-19 Emergency Response Centre for their involvement in facilitating the arrival of the consignment to Sierra Leone.

President Bio expressed appreciation to the Chinese Government, emphasising that China is always helpful to Sierra Leone whenever the small west African nation is need.

He said: “A friend in need, is a friend indeed”, adding that Sierra Leone is grateful for the great show of friendship, and assuring the ambassador that the vaccines will be used for the intended purpose.

But questions are being asked as to how the government of Sierra Leone will prioritise the use of the vaccine.

There are suspicions officials may offer the vaccine to the highest bidder – especially rich foreigners doing business in the country. Others are suggesting that each region should be allocated its own share of the vaccine.

Ghana is one of the first countries in Africa to start using the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine, which has been proven to be more effective than the Chinese made SinoPharm vaccine.

Yesterday, both the President of Ghana Akufo-Addo (Photo below) and his wife were live on local television taking the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine. Today, thousands of health clinicians have started receiving their vaccines accross Ghana.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...