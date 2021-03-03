Justice Miatta Samba is now Supreme Court Judge

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 March 2021

Yesterday, Tuesday, one of Sierra Leone’s most popular and sometimes politically controversial former High Court Judges – Justice Miatta Maria Samba, was sworn-in as Justice of the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone, following her appointment by President Dr Julius Maada Bio and approval in Parliament on 23 February 2021.

Speaking after she was sworn-in, Justice Samba described the ceremony as a celebration of the girl child, adding that it should serve to encourage every girl to realise their potential and chase their dreams.

She thanked President Bio for her appointment and assured him of her unbiased dispensation of justice – without fear or favour, and with God being her helper and the constitution her guide.

She also thanked the Chief Justice and all those who believed in her journey to reach this far.

After serving as a Judge of the Court of Appeal in Sierra Leone, Justice Samba was recently elected a Judge of the International Criminal Court, ICC, in The Hague, The Netherlands for a nine-year term – 2021 and 2030.

Addressing Justice Samba, President Bio said those appointments should serve as encouragement for other women, especially for girls in the country.

He said that even though the process that led to her appointment at the 19th session of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC was tough, her emergence as winner should give hope to the country.

Justice Samba, who many believe to be a patron of the ruling SLPP party will now play a crucial role in determining the outcome of election petitions and constitutional interpretations brought before the Supreme Court for adjudication.

