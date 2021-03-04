Rioting in Freetown – is president Bio losing grip on law and order?

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 March 2021:

There are reports and plenty of video clips of rioting in the central business district of Freetown this afternoon, involving armed youths believed to be SLPP supporters from their Freetown party office and traders in an area of the business district of the city known as Belgium – in the Lightfoot Boston Street area, King Jimmy market and Connaught Hospital.

According to some of the Belgium traders, the SLPP youths attacked the traders and took away their wares valued at billions of Leones.

The Belgium traders then chased the SLPP youths to retrieve their goods, when fighting broke. Some of the youths were heavily armed with machetes.

Heavily armed police arrived at the scene and fired teargas at the rioting youths. There are no reports of anyone dead or seriously injured.

So far, there has been no statement from the ruling SLPP or the police about today’s violence. Is president Bio losing grip on law and order?

See videos below:

