Commonwealth election observer mission to Sierra Leone holding press conference in Freetown

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 June 2023:

Members of the Sierra Leone media are cordially invited to attend the inaugural press conference by the Chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) – Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who is the former Vice President of Nigeria, on Monday, 19 June 2023, 10.30am at the Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko Hotel, Freetown.

Prof. Osinbajo will be leading a team of 12 distinguished election observers (including the Chair) to observe the upcoming multi-tier elections in Sierra Leone on 24th June 2023.

The COG is comprised of international experts from across the Commonwealth, representing a wide scope of expertise in law, human rights, media, gender, diplomacy and election administration.

The team will be in Sierra Leone from 17 to 30 June to observe the electoral process and provide an independent assessment of whether the election has been conducted in a credible member. The press conference will provide more information about their activities.

Registration for this event is mandatory. Please provide your details to Senior Communications Officer, Ms Josephine Latu-Sanft, by email: j.latu-sanft@commonwealth.int or by telephone +232 78545935 (WhatsApp +44 7587657269) if you wish to attend.