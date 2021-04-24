Confirmation and registration of citizens and non-citizens in Sierra Leone to commence soon

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 April 2021:

General and presidential elections may be two years away, when all citizens are expected to go out to vote. But to be able to do, they will first need to register or reconfirm their citizenship with the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA).

The Confirmation of personal details of registrants and the registration of the Unregistered Population (Citizens and Non-Citizens Resident in Sierra Leone) process, will commence on the 6th of May 2021, alongside the politically controversial Mid-term census of population that the government will be conducting.

In a statement published last week, the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) says that it “wishes to inform the general public that it has received approval from the Government of Sierra Leone to conduct the Confirmation of Personal Details of people who have registered with the Authority and to register those who have not yet registered with the NCRA — an exercise which was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Authority therefore wishes to inform the general public that pursuant to its mandate, it will commence the Confirmation and Registration of citizens and non-citizens resident in Sierra Leone from the 6th May through the 28th July, 2021 and by Region as scheduled:

Region Districts Dates

Western Area Urban and Rural 6th to 15th May, 2021 (10 Days)

North Bombali, Tonkolili, Falaba & Koinadugu 22nd May to rt June, 2021 (10 Days)

South Bo, Bonthe, Moyamba & Pujehun 9th to June, 2021. (10 Days)

North-VMest Port Loko, Kambia and Karene 2nd to I July, 2021. (10 Days)

East Kenema, Kailahun & Kono 19th to 20 July, 2021. (10 Days)

Confirmation and Registration can be done anywhere and at any of the designated NCRA Centres during the period of the exercise.

To enable you participate in the exercise, you are required to bring along your Voter ID Card and/or any of the following documents: Birth Certificate; National ID Card; Passport; NASSIT ID Card; Driver’s License; Certificate of Citizenship; Work Resident Permit (Non-citizens); etc.

“The Authority further wishes to inform the general public that the exercise will enhance the acquisition of multi-purpose National and ECOWAS Identification Cards that will be used to facilitate personal transactions, movements and identification of people.

“In addition to the 2,000 Centres that have been identified and to ease the burden of movement, provision will be made for Roaming Teams for hard-to-reach areas within the Regions as per schedule.

“Organizations wishing to observe the exercise must apply for Accreditation to the Director General, National Civil Registration Authority (NCAA), No. 2 Walpole Street. Freetown from the to the April. 2021 between the hours of 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday.

“The public is hereby encouraged to cooperate with the National Civil Registration Authority in the development of the Permanent Civil Register which shall be the primary source of data on the population of Sierra Leone as stipulated in Sections 41 ( l ) of the NCR Act of 2016.”

For further information or inquiries, please contact the following mobile numbers: +23278151579 /+23299469915 /+23234509409.

