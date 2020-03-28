Coronavirus crackdown – police in Kenya use excessive force on residents and journalists

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 March 2020:

There is growing fear of serious violation of human rights in several countries around the world, such as India, Pakistan and some parts of Africa, as police use deadly force to enforce the coronavirus social isolation measures.

In some Muslim countries, worshippers were publicly flogged by police whilst attending yesterday’s Friday Jumma prayer.

In Kenya, police flogged and fired teargas at hundreds of people caught stranded in Mombasa as they try to make their way home, before the start of the lockdown yesterday.

In a statement published today, the Mombasa Law Society condemned the authorities for its gross abuse of human rights.

“The Mombasa Law Society has learnt with tremendous regret that the police manning the Kenya ferry crossing at Likoni teargassed, bludgeoned and used excessive force on members of the public around the Likoni ferry area.

“The pictures circulating show police officers beating defenceless Kenyans – some were invalid, children, others were women with children on their backs and some had fallen down.

“Even in rudimentary societies it is improper to beat people who have surrendered or fallen down and pose no danger.

“The scene is detestable, sad and unfortunate. It is sad that measures put in place to manage the Corona virus and protect the right to life are being used by the police to maim and endanger life.

“The tear gas used affects the respiratory system and the commotion can only aid in the spread of the virus. The Inspector of police owes the affected residents an apology. This must end,” the statement reads.

There are now widespread calls across several countries for the United Nations to make a statement calling on nations to respect the human rights of all citizens, as they go about enforcing the much needed social isolation and distancing measures to curb the coronavirus epidemic that has so far infected over 600,000 people worldwide, killing almost 30,000

