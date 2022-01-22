Corruption trial involving Dr. Samura Kamara and five others adjourned

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 January 2022:

Justice Adrian Fisher on Thursday, granted the Trial by Judge Alone Application made by State Counsel, Robin Mason Snr. in the corruption trial of Dr. Samura Kamara and five others. The ruling was not objected to by the defence Counsel.

During the proceeding, Lawyer Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara representing Dr. Samura Kamara said there was no document before the Court suggesting that the 6th accused, Jules Sanders Davis, who is out of the jurisdiction and not a Sierra Leonean should be tried in absentia as provided for by law.

Justice Fisher ordered the defence to subsequently serve the said Notice of Motion on the Court and parties in the matter.

Ruling on the Motion reserved for the 16th of February., 2022 which could be delivered via email.

The matter was adjourned to 18th February, 2022.

Saidu Nallo (1st accused), Adikali Foday Suma (2nd accused) Foday Vahfomba Bawoh (3rd accused), Dr. Samura Matthew Wilson Kamara (4th accused), along with Dr. Kandeh Foday Basil Kamara (5th accused) and Jules Sanders Davies (6th accused) – who are both currently out of the country, are before the court on 48 count indictments ranging from misappropriation of public funds, conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, abuse of office and other corruption related offences.

Dr. Samura Kamara – the opposition APC presidential candidate in 2018, who is also a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is alleged to have on a date unknown between the 1st day of January 2016 and the 30th day of April 2016, deceived the Government of Sierra Leone by giving to the Cabinet a Cabinet Paper document that he knew contained a misleading statement – that: “The Companies undertaking the renovation or constructions are reliable and were subjected to a rigorous vetting process.”

