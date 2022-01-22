Attorney-General and Solicitor-General take oath of Office

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 January 2022:

Yesterday Friday 21 January 2022, Sierra Leone’s newly appointed Attorney-General and Minister of Justice – Mohamed Lamin Tarawalley, and the new Solicitor-General – Robert Baoma Kowa, took their oath of office respectovely in the presence of President Dr Julius Maada Bio at ceremony in State House.

Section 57 of the Constitution of Sierra Leone provides for both public officers to make a public commitment to the duties, responsibilities and obligations associated with holding public office.

Lawyer Tarawalley said he is happy and inspired by the confidence bestowed upon him by President Bio, to serve in such a distinguished position, adding that he accepts the appointment as the thirteenth Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of Sierra Leone.

He assured President Bio that he is standing on a solid rock of determination and an unmatched optimism in the discharge of his duties, saying that he would do his upmost best to justify his appointment by holding the ideals of honour and integrity of the office.

“Together with senior colleagues and working staff at the office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, we shall be committed to delivering justice across Sierra Leone, upholding the rule of law and protection of citizens’ human rights,” he said.

President Dr Julius Maada Bio congratulated the new Minister and Solicitor-General respectively, noting that the task ahead is enormous and difficult, but pivotal to government’s day-to-day running of the state.

“Good governance and supremacy of the law are important, and we want to operate within the confines of the law. I look up to you to advise the government and myself as we run the affairs of the state. I Congratulate you both as I expect the best legal advice from you and your team. You can always rely on me, not for legal advice but political advice,” the President said.

