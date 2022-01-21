Record breaking Cambridge IGCSE results: Melvina Nicol -Wilson among top performing students

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 January 2022:

Melvina Malaika Nicol -Wilson – a dual Sierra Leonean and Namibian citizen and student from the top-rated St George’s Diocesan school in Windhoek, Namibia, Southern Africa, has achieved a record-breaking set of results in the Cambridge IGCSE International Assessment Education examinations conducted in November 2021.

Results which came out a few days ago, show that Melvina secured average 85.1 % in the international examinations with 5 Grade A in the following subjects:

Mathematics – A

Physics – A

Chemistry – A

Biology -A

English -A

German – A

Melvina is a bilingual student and the youngest in her class.

Reacting to the news of the results, Melvina said, “I am very happy and excited. It feels great to have achieved the highest grades I could have hoped for! I am looking forward to pursue medical studies and securing admission in a top rated university in Germany or the United Kingdom and across the world.

“I want to become a Medical Doctor and help in improving the health sector in Sierra Leone, Namibia and Africa at large,” she stated.

A news release from the St George’s Diocesan School listed Melvina Nicol -Wilson among the top preforming students. The news release reads:

“We want to congratulate the following Cambridge IGCSE (Grade 11) students who received A averages for the Cambridge Assessment International Education examinations at the end of 2021!”

Melvina has shown a real determination to achieve the very best results amidst exceedingly challenging times in the world.

Family and friends are delighted that her hard work, commitment, and resilience have paid off.

The high level of grades at all As, shows her brilliant standards of work and the exceptional progress made by her despite the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Melvina Malaika was born in the United Kingdom and she is the daughter of prominent Sierra Leonean Lawyer Melron C. Nicol -Wilson, Managing Partner of Nicol -Wilson & Co (Malaika Chambers).

Melvina is presently living in Namibia with her grandparents – Ronald and Melvina Nicol -Wilson, both retired academics in the sciences and languages.

