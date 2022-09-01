Cost of air travel to Sierra Leone goes up as government reneges on commitment to ensure security of air passengers

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 September 2022:

The cost of travelling to Sierra Leone has gone up today by $25, after the government announced that it will no longer bear the cost of guaranteeing the security of passengers arriving and leaving the country by air.

Writing in a statement published this week, the government says that it can no longer pay Securiport – the company responsible for providing security at Lungi Airport, the contracted $40 per passenger, starting from today, 1st September 2022.

The government said it has renegotiated the contract fee and passengers will now be responsible for paying $25 directly to Securiport through the company’s web platform. This is in addition to airport tax, as well as cost of airline ticket.

The statement blames the current global economic crisis which it says is impacting its finances, for the decision to renege on its commitment to ensure the security of passengers arriving and leaving the country’s international airport.

Sierra Leone is one of the most expensive countries in West Africa in terms of air travel cost. Adding an extra $25 to this cost can only drive tourists and visitors to cheaper travel countries such as the Gambia, as passengers face rising costs of living crisis at home.

