Cuba strengthens ties with Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 February 2019:

Last Thursday, 21st February, the Cuban Charge d’ Affairs in Sierra Leone, Mr Felix Raul Rojas Cruz met Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation – Dr Alie Kabba, at his Tower Hill Office in Freetown to discuss and strengthen bilateral ties between Sierra Leone and Cuba.

Mr. Cruz underscored the fact that Sierra Leone is the first country in Africa to have established diplomatic relations with Cuba several decades ago.

He told Minister Kabba that Cuba has proposed a tripartite negotiation with China to design and execute comprehensive programmes for the control of Malaria in African countries.

He said that China has expressed the willingness to fund the Cuban malaria control programmes with the use of biolarvicides in countries that will express in writing the willingness to undertake the programme.

Dr. Alie Kabba reaffirmed his government’s commitment to strengthening an already excellent relations between the two sister countries at both bilateral and multilateral fronts.

He said Sierra Leone cherishes Cuba’s support programmes in the country, particularly in the areas of health and education.

Dr. Kabba said the government of president Bio is focusing on the ‘New Direction’s’ major flagship programme – the Free Quality Education, to become a center piece of the bilateral ties with Cuba.

He said as a government they are aware that Cuba has made significant achievement in wiping out illiteracy and that the models used could be of benefit to Sierra Leone in achieving the president’s flagship education programme.

He said the government will work very closely with the Cuban Government to see how they can cooperate in that regards.

