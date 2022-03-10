Cultural parade in Freetown celebrating the founding of Freetown 230 years ago

FCC Communications: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 March 2022:

Yesterday, Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, councillors and staff of Freetown City Council joined a cultural parade led by the leaders of the 17 ethnic groups in Freetown, in celebration of 230 years since the founding of Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown as the home of freed slaves.

The rich display of culture in the streets through music, outfits and dancing was a true testament of Freetown being the home of ethnic diversity.

We are proud that Freetown is home to all and we say a big thank you to all who made the parade a success as we continue to celebrate #FreetownAt230

