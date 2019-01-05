Did Sam Sumana receive $2 million to lead APC?

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 January 2019:

There are unconfirmed reports of the former sacked Vice President of Sierra Leone in the Koroma-led APC government – Chief Alhaji Sam Sumana, receiving $2 million from former President Ernest Bai Koroma in Makeni yesterday Friday, to take over the leadership of the opposition APC.

APC lost the presidential election last March, which Sam Sumana himself contested as leader and presidential candidate of the Coalition for Change (C4C) party.

Since losing the election, Sam’s relationship with C4C has hit rock bottom, after reports of the APC bribing Sam to help the APC win the 2018 election, which they lost.

It is understood that the $2 million allegedly paid to Sam by former president Koroma is in consideration of Sam Sumana’s return to the APC and to lead them into the 2023 elections.

According to unconfirmed reports, Sam Sumana is now expected to resign from the C4C party in the next few months, and is to use some of the $2 million received from Koroma to lure C4C supporters in Kono to join the APC party.

But not surprisingly, news of president Koroma’s $2 million payment to Sam Sumana is said to have angered supporters of Dr Samura Kamara – the defeated 2018 presidential candidate of the APC, who is hoping to lead the party again into the 2023 elections.

Neither Koroma nor Sam Sumana, or their staff, have so far commented on this story. But there have been angry reactions from supporters of both the APC and C4C, about the alleged payment of $2 million to Sam Sumana by the former president.

They are accusing both men of behaving dishonourably, and of undermining the country’s democracy.

