We remain firmly focused – an Op-ed

Tamba Lamina: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 January 2019:

As someone representing the interest of Sierra Leone, I understand why some would prefer that I sit back and quietly enjoy the comical drama unfolding around my corner of the country, instead of voicing any opinion.

But as a patriotic Sierra Leonean and a bona fide Kono man, I believe that my diplomatic position does not exclude me from expressing my personal opinion on issues hinging on the vital interest of my people.

It needs to be said that this New Direction government won’t be distracted by intriguing shenanigans and empty shows. We remain firmly focused, and at all points, only the interests of our people will continue to really matter to us.

Those with overtly demonstrated selfish interests have had their chances to show whether the interest of the people really do matter to them or not. The evidence for that is there and clear.

What Sierra Leoneans are fed up with is the blatant dishonesty that has pervaded our society for so many decades.

As a matter of fact it is undeniably insulting to see those who have never meant well for our nation, colluding and embracing each other in an obscene effort to keep their loot intact.

Corruption, greed and the shameless accumulation of ill-gotten wealth has held sway for far too long.

We all have the opportunity to put an end to what has been a malignant cancer affecting the growth and development of our small but rich nation.

A single over ambitious Kono man cannot wreck the opportunities coming our people’s way. Personal aggrandisement to the detriment of the many is callousness.

There is no proof that it will be well for Kono with this particular brother at the helm, if ever such a hazy dream is anything to go by. (Photo: Tamba Lamina).

The total lack of integrity as evidenced by the pictures in Makeni yesterday, further diminished any hope of Sam having any positive impact on the political landscape of Sierra Leone. We remain focused.

About the author

Tamba Lamina is the Sierra Leone High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

